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Mary Peltola Quietly Deleted an Anti-Trawling Post That Attacked Rural Alaska’s Fishing Economy

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Sep 24, 2026 2:30 PM
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Mary Peltola Quietly Deleted an Anti-Trawling Post That Attacked Rural Alaska’s Fishing Economy
AP Photo/Becky Bohrer

Mary Peltola, a Democrat and Alaska Senate candidate, is already in hot water after deeply concerning accounts about her outrageous conduct emerged just yesterday. But just hours after the New York Times detailed allegations from former aides involving angry outbursts, offensive language, and an alleged physical confrontation, Peltola’s campaign quietly deleted a social-media post that attacked a real source of funding for rural communities.

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The deleted post, however, was problematic for several reasons. First, it reportedly used Anchorage Daily News footage without permission, but more importantly, it featured a fishing vessel tied to Alaska’s Community Development Quota (CDQ), a program whose proceeds directly go to supporting rural western Alaska communities, including schools and community development projects.

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That deletion should raise fresh questions about Peltola’s broader anti-trawling message. She has positioned herself against “factory trawling,” and yet attacked a program designed to bring revenue and other benefits to rural communities. If Peltola cannot, or will not, distinguish between outside industrial interests and the fisheries that help sustain rural Alaska, voters deserve to know exactly what her crusade against trawling would mean for the communities she claims to represent.

"Peltola's contempt for Alaskan fishermen cannot be denied any longer," RNC Spokesman Nick Poche said. "Peltola has become totally beholden to the Lower 48 radical left during her time as a swamp lobbyist and will always sell Alaskans out to line her own pockets."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABORTION | ALASKA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | RNC
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