Mary Peltola Quietly Deleted an Anti-Trawling Post That Attacked Rural Alaska’s Fishing Economy

Mary Peltola, a Democrat and Alaska Senate candidate, is already in hot water after deeply concerning accounts about her outrageous conduct emerged just yesterday. But just hours after the New York Times detailed allegations from former aides involving angry outbursts, offensive language, and an alleged physical confrontation, Peltola’s campaign quietly deleted a social-media post that attacked a real source of funding for rural communities.

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🚨Mary Peltola forces a staffer to answer for DISGUSTING revelations of abusing Alaskans:



-Called a fisherman a "retard"

-Said she hoped a voter "dies of a botched abortion"

-Physically assaulted staff

-Used taxpayer dollars to care for her petspic.twitter.com/B6KWne3BmM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 24, 2026

#AlaskaSenate



NYT: “Fuck that retard,” Ms. Peltola wrote this year in the text message, after a commercial fisheries executive posted a selfie with her that caused a political headache because she is opposed to large-scale commercial trawling. “Honestly. I nothing him.” https://t.co/22d7hTeCkY pic.twitter.com/DGZQES8b5B — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) September 24, 2026

Mary Peltola is dangerous, unhinged, and has no place in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/O6uiCKok1T — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) September 24, 2026

The deleted post, however, was problematic for several reasons. First, it reportedly used Anchorage Daily News footage without permission, but more importantly, it featured a fishing vessel tied to Alaska’s Community Development Quota (CDQ), a program whose proceeds directly go to supporting rural western Alaska communities, including schools and community development projects.

This one is hyper loose. In this ad from @MaryPeltola, she says trawling should be illegal. But the boat featured in the ad is the Northern Hawk, a boat owned by the CDQ group Coastal Village Region Fund (CVRF).



CVRF contributes around $13 million every year to the… pic.twitter.com/KpbjQG7lzG — The Alaska Landmine (@alaskalandmine) September 19, 2026

That deletion should raise fresh questions about Peltola’s broader anti-trawling message. She has positioned herself against “factory trawling,” and yet attacked a program designed to bring revenue and other benefits to rural communities. If Peltola cannot, or will not, distinguish between outside industrial interests and the fisheries that help sustain rural Alaska, voters deserve to know exactly what her crusade against trawling would mean for the communities she claims to represent.

"Peltola's contempt for Alaskan fishermen cannot be denied any longer," RNC Spokesman Nick Poche said. "Peltola has become totally beholden to the Lower 48 radical left during her time as a swamp lobbyist and will always sell Alaskans out to line her own pockets."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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