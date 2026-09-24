WATCH: Xi Arrives at White House During 'Important Moment for America'

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are striking a tone of collaboration during the rare state visit of the Chinese leader on Thursday.

"President Xi and Madame Peng arrive at an important moment for America — the 250th anniversary of our founding,” Trump said during opening remarks at the White House in the morning.

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“Ladies and gentlemen, dear friends, achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can go hand in hand,” Jinping said in his opening, according to a translation.

Military review in Rose Garden is underway @townhallcom pic.twitter.com/7DYmz7edMC — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) September 24, 2026

“Let us meet the people's expectation and show our historical initiative,” the Chinese leader added. “Let us keep advancing the cause of friendship between our two peoples and work together to build a better world.”

The day is also filled with pomp and circumstance to honor the arrival, including a musical military review in the Rose Garden. In addition to the performances, a B-2 bomb and other military planes flew over the White House to mark the occasion.

A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber and four F-22 Raptor fighters flew over the White House as part of the welcome ceremony for Xi Jinping



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The president and Xi are expected to discuss numerous topics, especially as there are global questions about the rise of artificial intelligence, Iran, fentanyl and individuals detained in China.

A state dinner is slated for Thursday night, as well as a tour of the National Archives with both leaders and First Lady Melania Trump, as well as Chinese First Peng Liyuan, on Friday. The state dinner is expected to have many top technology sector leaders in attendance.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived at the White House.



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