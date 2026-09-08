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Here's How the Witkoff-Kushner Meetings With Russia and Ukraine Went

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Sep 08, 2026 11:40 AM
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Here's How the Witkoff-Kushner Meetings With Russia and Ukraine Went
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff expressed optimism over the meeting with Russian and Ukrainian leaders over the weekend in hopes of achieving a peace agreement to end the war.

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“At President Trump’s direction, United States negotiators visited both Moscow and Kyiv in order to facilitate additional dialogue to end the Russia-Ukraine War,” a statement posted to Witkoff’s X account explained on Monday. “Ahead of the trip, the Russians and Ukrainians agreed to a three-day no-shoot policy to enable these discussions to occur.”

“In Kyiv, the delegations were also joined by national security advisors from the United Kingdom, Germany, and France to collaborate on the path forward. Substantive progress was made, including movement on scheduling additional trilateral talks. President Trump is working hard to stop the killing and work towards a lasting and durable peace,” the statement continued. 

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed the desire to “keep diplomacy going.” 

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“We had substantive discussions about our air defense needs, the relevant technological cooperation, and the winter package we need. Our partners know what can bear fruit and what must bear fruit ahead of winter. We are coordinating our next steps,” he posted on Monday. “We are preparing the next meetings and communications. Ukraine’s proposals are constructive, and they always will be.”

A special envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, also said that President Donald Trump and Putin have “positively assessed Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner’s visit to Moscow and Kiev” on a phone call, the envoy posted on Tuesday.

The president told Townhall last week that in order to do a full summit with Putin again, he would like to see a resolution on the table.

"Oh, he'd do it if I wanted him. But I want to do it when we're ready to do a peace deal,” he said, as the war has been ongoing since early 2022.

“I wanna do it when that war is ending, and I think we will,” he said. 

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News Topics RUSSIA | DONALD TRUMP | UKRAINE | VLADIMIR PUTIN | VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY
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