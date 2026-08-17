Another Child Returns to Family Amid Ukraine-Russia Conflict, First Lady Announces

Another child separated during the Ukraine-Russia war is now back with their parents as of Monday, according to the Office of First Lady Melania Trump.

The First Lady has made it a top effort to reunite families that were split apart throughout the conflict, leading to 34 reunifications in total so far.

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“There is nothing more powerful than reuniting a mother with her child after an extended period of time. My representative and I are focused on helping facilitate the next reunification of individuals who have been separated from their loved ones because of the war between Ukraine and Russia,” she said in a Monday morning statement.

She wrote a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin last August asking for his cooperation in the effort.

The First Lady wrote that some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them-a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future.”

“Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter,” she wrote in her direct appeal, according to a copy of the letter from Fox News.

“In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone-you serve humanity itself. Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today,” the First Lady continued.

Although progress has been made in the reunification process, the war continues to rage on in Eastern Europe, including with aerial assaults between the two nations over the weekend, according to CNBC.

President Donald Trump recently met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, as Zelenskyy was in Washington, D.C., for the late Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) funeral.

“The President and I discussed licenses for Patriot interceptor production and several other ideas that could help,” the Ukrainian leader posted to X after the meeting. “We also spoke about diplomacy – it’s important that the diplomatic process be reinvigorated. Our teams will arrange the details of their further communication. I am grateful to the United States for its firm support.”

A good meeting with President Trump @POTUS at the Oval Office. Thank you for everything we do together to protect the lives of Ukrainians and advance peace. First and foremost, I offered President Trump our condolences on the passing of Lindsey Graham. He was a true friend of… pic.twitter.com/56yoaeqb2B — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 28, 2026

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