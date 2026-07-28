Here's What We Know About Trump's Meetings With Netanyahu and Zelenskyy

UPDATE: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu wrapped up just before 12:30 PM.

"President Trump has concluded his meetings in the Oval Office with President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Netanyahu. Both meetings were positive and productive!" Leavitt posted to X.

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President Trump has concluded his meetings in the Oval Office with President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Netanyahu. Both meetings were positive and productive! — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 28, 2026

President Donald Trump privately met with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the White House.

Both of the leaders are in Washington, D.C., for the memorial of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who was a staunch backer of American support in the countries. The meeting with Netanyahu appeared to still be underway just after noon.

Trump’s meeting with Zelenskyy occurred first at around 9:30 AM Eastern, and it was immediately followed by Netanyahu’s visit at 11 AM The meetings led to extremely high security and fencing around the White House, as the barricade even stretched out to the nearby Hay-Adams Hotel.

Trump is meeting Netanyahu (Photo: Israeli government press office) pic.twitter.com/MgOlT8mJwx — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) July 28, 2026

On X, Zelenskyy described his meeting with Trump as positive.

“The President and I discussed licenses for Patriot interceptor production and several other ideas that could help,” Zelenskyy wrote. “We also spoke about diplomacy – it’s important that the diplomatic process be reinvigorated. Our teams will arrange the details of their further communication. I am grateful to the United States for its firm support.”

A good meeting with President Trump @POTUS at the Oval Office. Thank you for everything we do together to protect the lives of Ukrainians and advance peace. First and foremost, I offered President Trump our condolences on the passing of Lindsey Graham. He was a true friend of… pic.twitter.com/56yoaeqb2B — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 28, 2026

The meetings come as Ukraine recently conducted strikes in the Caspian Sea, including against an Iran cargo ship meant to benefit Russia and the Islamic Republic, according to the Washington Post.

Meanwhile, the United States has paused the stream of intense strikes against the Islamic Republic in recent days, after the ceasefire was scrapped after Iran began hitting cargo ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.

"We are in very deep talks with Iran. If they don't work out, we will go back to very strong military action," the president told Axios Monday.

"All of the people that deal with Iran asked me: 'Don't fire,’” he said to the outlet.

As for Israel, this is the first in person meeting the prime minister has had with Trump since December. According to NBC News, expected topics for the Monday meeting were Lebanon peace talks and the Abraham Accords.

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The Trump administration recently crafted a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia, but the president has said that it will only go into effect if the Middle Eastern nation signs the accords—triggering a positive relationship with Israel.

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