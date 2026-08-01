The Democratic Socialists Sued for a $5.2 Million Inheritance and Won

This story is not getting enough coverage, but it proves that the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are motivated by two things: power and greed. A leftist professor at NYU left his $5.2 million retirement account to the New American Movement or "it's successor organization."

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The DSA went to court and claimed they were the "successor organization" to the New American Movement. And they won.

Wild story nobody is talking about.



Apparently a childless, leftist NYU professor had a $5.2m retirement account when he died, and his will instructed the money to go to the New American Movement 'or it's successor organization'.



The DSA claimed in court that it was the legal… https://t.co/pgI3yNV7g9 — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) July 31, 2026

The entire post reads:

In and of itself that's pretty wild, but it's actually even more interesting. The New American Movement was a Marxist organization formed in 1971 as the successor to Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) in 1971, as SDS fell into chaos courtesy of their members committing an unprecedented wave of domestic terrorism across the country. In 1982, after a merger with the Democratic Socialist Organizing Committee, the New American Movement became the Democratic Socialists of America. There is a straight line between today's DSA and SDS, the Weathermen, and the domestic terrorism that wracked the country for years. They bombed the United States Capitol Building, the Pentagon, numerous military facilities, police stations, and targeted cops for murder. Now they just got a five million dollar cash infusion courtesy of a radical NYU professor.

Incredible. They'd tax your inheritance 100 percent and confiscate your property, but they put their hand out when it comes time to get money they didn't earn to line their pockets.

I'm surprised he didn't funnel it to Hamas. — NizNellie3 (@NizNellie3) July 31, 2026

No, no. They only do that with our tax dollars.

Isn't it even more disturbing that a "professor" at NYU supported a communist organization, wanted to leave his money to a communist organization, and also had $5.2 MILLION in his retirement account? Some communist, with all that money. — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) August 1, 2026

The irony is not lost on us.

Money is evil, until they can get their grubby mitts on it — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) July 31, 2026

That's (D)ifferent, comrade.

Yes, they are. Communism is their goal, and that means you and your loved ones will be left to live in crime, poverty, and squalor while they hoard millions for themselves. It's a deadly, dangerous grift.

Any time someone like Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos makes money, Democrats scream about how many people could get housing, healthcare, or child care for those millions. How many people could $5.2 million feed? A lot, but the DSA will not spend a dime of that on the needy.