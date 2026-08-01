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The Democratic Socialists Sued for a $5.2 Million Inheritance and Won

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 01, 2026 8:00 PM
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The Democratic Socialists Sued for a $5.2 Million Inheritance and Won
AP Photo/Jon Cherry

This story is not getting enough coverage, but it proves that the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are motivated by two things: power and greed. A leftist professor at NYU left his $5.2 million retirement account to the New American Movement or "it's successor organization." 

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The DSA went to court and claimed they were the "successor organization" to the New American Movement. And they won.

The entire post reads:

In and of itself that's pretty wild, but it's actually even more interesting.

The New American Movement was a Marxist organization formed in 1971 as the successor to Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) in 1971, as SDS fell into chaos courtesy of their members committing an unprecedented wave of domestic terrorism across the country.

In 1982, after a merger with the Democratic Socialist Organizing Committee, the New American Movement became the Democratic Socialists of America.

There is a straight line between today's DSA and SDS, the Weathermen, and the domestic terrorism that wracked the country for years. They bombed the United States Capitol Building, the Pentagon, numerous military facilities, police stations, and targeted cops for murder.

Now they just got a five million dollar cash infusion courtesy of a radical NYU professor.

Incredible. They'd tax your inheritance 100 percent and confiscate your property, but they put their hand out when it comes time to get money they didn't earn to line their pockets.

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No, no. They only do that with our tax dollars.

The irony is not lost on us.

That's (D)ifferent, comrade.

Yes, they are. Communism is their goal, and that means you and your loved ones will be left to live in crime, poverty, and squalor while they hoard millions for themselves. It's a deadly, dangerous grift.

Any time someone like Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos makes money, Democrats scream about how many people could get housing, healthcare, or child care for those millions. How many people could $5.2 million feed? A lot, but the DSA will not spend a dime of that on the needy.

News Topics ACADEMIA | COMMUNISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DOMESTIC TERRORISM | LAWSUIT
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