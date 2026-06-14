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Tipsheet

Pakistan Confirms Iran Deal. Here's What Comes Next.

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | June 14, 2026 5:49 PM
Pakistan Confirms Iran Deal. Here's What Comes Next.
AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

The United States and Pakistan confirmed that a deal with Iran has been agreed to Sunday evening, with a signing slated for Friday. 

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement posted to X confirmed Iran and the U.S. both approved a deal after “intensive talks.” Pakistan has acted as the middle man in the heated negotiations. 

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“Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” he wrote, adding that an “official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland.”

“We would like to thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict,” he continued.

“We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of State of Qatar, for their support in reaching this agreement. I would also especially thank the visionary leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Republic of Türkiye for their immense contributions in this regard,” the prime minister added, noting that there will be more meetings ahead to sort out eventual “technical talks.”

Trump also confirmed the deal on Truth Social on Sunday evening, Townhall reported. 

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!” Trump posted on Sunday to Truth Social.

“I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

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Earlier on Sunday, the president expressed concern about Israeli strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, and potential Iranian retaliation in response, potentially jeopardizing talks. 

"This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran," Trump posted, later adding "Let's now blow it!" ahead of a possible "long and beautiful peace." 

"Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless, nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process," he continued. "We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down. There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel."

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