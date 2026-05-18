President Trump Just Made a Major Announcement About Iran

President Trump has announced that a planned attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran, reportedly scheduled for Tuesday, will be postponed, as leaders from several Gulf states have said the current negotiations with Iran are “serious” and could lead to a legitimate deal that brings peace to the Middle East.

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🚨 BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP CANCELS STRIKE AGAINST IRAN, originally set for TOMORROW



47 says a deal could be near 🇺🇸



"This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN!"



But a LARGE SCALE ASSAULT is planned if Iran refuses.



"I have been asked by the Emir of… pic.twitter.com/Cdr0I3Wps0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 18, 2026

BREAKING: Trump says he has "held off" the US military attack on Iran scheduled for tomorrow, at the request of UAE President MbZ, Saudi Crown Prince MbS, and Qatar's Emir. Trump falsely claims serious negotiations are now taking place and threatens "a full, large scale assault… — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) May 18, 2026

"I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond," the president wrote on Truth Social.

This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN! Based on my respect for the above mentioned Leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and The United States Military, that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

This comes as Iran has seemingly strung the United States along in negotiations, repeatedly presenting proposals that failed to meet the president’s standards and were ultimately dismissed. However, the situation shifted following Chinese President Xi Jinping’s reported commitment last week to help ensure Iran negotiates toward a serious agreement during high-stakes talks with Chinese officials.

It also comes as the Gulf states have demonstrated their commitment to a more stable Middle East by assisting the United States in its campaign against Iran, proving to be more dependable allies than several European nations.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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