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Mamdani Was Barred From Speaking at Fallen Soldier's Funeral, and He Wasn't Happy About That

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 01, 2026 5:00 PM
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Mamdani Was Barred From Speaking at Fallen Soldier's Funeral, and He Wasn't Happy About That
Anna Connors/The New York Times via AP, Pool

It seems more New Yorkers aren't keen on the warmth of collectivism. Mayor Zohran Mamdani attended the funeral of Army Sgt. Angel Sarah Rampersad yesterday, where he had reportedly written a speech. But Mamdani was blocked from speaking, and that has reportedly made him very unhappy.

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Here's more:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani was snubbed from eulogizing Army Sgt. Angel Sarah Rampersad at the fallen soldier’s Queens funeral Friday — and the embarrassing scene unfolded in real time as he fumed while waiting in vain to give his speech, sources revealed.

Mamdani, who was relegated to the fourth row in the Ozone Park church, appeared to be reviewing his planned remarks on an iPad while Gov. Kathy Hochul and other dignitaries, including Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, were called to speak, a source in attendance said.

“They kept calling names and then he was never called,” the source said.

“Then he looked over at his staff, frustrated and seemed angry that he didn’t speak. When he realized his name wasn’t being called, he looked at his staff angrily and then eventually put his tablet away.”

The family of Sgt. Rampersad is the ones who decide who gets to speak and who doesn't. There isn't a doubt in anyone's mind that Mamdani would have politicized the death. It's what he does best.

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He is not entitled to speak at this funeral. He's the mayor of NYC, not God.

This reminded people that the 9/11 families do not want him at next month's 25th anniversary memorial service.

Mamdani plans on attending, and he should be blocked from speaking.

With socialists, it's always about themselves.

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They never should have voted for him, and hopefully they make him a one-term mayor. Some reports say the family didn't allow any politicians to speak and that Mamdani was "respecting their wishes," but Gov. Hochul and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards did. So that wasn't true, and if he was "respecting" their wishes.

He expected to be called, he wasn't, and he got mad.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ANGEL FAMILIES | MILITARY | NEW YORK | VETERANS | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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