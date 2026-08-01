Mamdani Was Barred From Speaking at Fallen Soldier's Funeral, and He Wasn't Happy About That

It seems more New Yorkers aren't keen on the warmth of collectivism. Mayor Zohran Mamdani attended the funeral of Army Sgt. Angel Sarah Rampersad yesterday, where he had reportedly written a speech. But Mamdani was blocked from speaking, and that has reportedly made him very unhappy.

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Today’s cover: Fuming Mamdani blocked from speaking at fallen NYC soldier’s funeral despite writing speech: ‘He was never called’ https://t.co/1pG7Te8B0h pic.twitter.com/PGaIaEwpnv — New York Post (@nypost) August 1, 2026

Here's more:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani was snubbed from eulogizing Army Sgt. Angel Sarah Rampersad at the fallen soldier’s Queens funeral Friday — and the embarrassing scene unfolded in real time as he fumed while waiting in vain to give his speech, sources revealed. Mamdani, who was relegated to the fourth row in the Ozone Park church, appeared to be reviewing his planned remarks on an iPad while Gov. Kathy Hochul and other dignitaries, including Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, were called to speak, a source in attendance said. “They kept calling names and then he was never called,” the source said. “Then he looked over at his staff, frustrated and seemed angry that he didn’t speak. When he realized his name wasn’t being called, he looked at his staff angrily and then eventually put his tablet away.”

The family of Sgt. Rampersad is the ones who decide who gets to speak and who doesn't. There isn't a doubt in anyone's mind that Mamdani would have politicized the death. It's what he does best.

Fuming Mamdani blocked from speaking at fallen NYC soldier's funeral despite writing speech: 'He was never called' https://t.co/kK072nwq0A pic.twitter.com/XDU1aEAUaY — New York Post (@nypost) July 31, 2026

He is not entitled to speak at this funeral. He's the mayor of NYC, not God.

Dang!! You gotta LOVE this!! 😂😂



Commie Mamdani Giant Snub!! pic.twitter.com/gepZam57sG — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 1, 2026

This reminded people that the 9/11 families do not want him at next month's 25th anniversary memorial service.

Don't want him, don't need him, and we are insulted by him. And my only advice to Mamdani regarding the 9/11 Memorial coming up is to stay home, in Uganda. To have Mamdani there would be an insult and a slap in the face of every American there to honor the day and remember the… pic.twitter.com/S9niST7uml — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) August 1, 2026

Mamdani plans on attending, and he should be blocked from speaking.

Relieved he wasn't able to make this about himself. — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) August 1, 2026

With socialists, it's always about themselves.

Seven months into his tenure, Mamdani is already finding himself unwelcome at events across New York City outside of his small socialist bubble.



New Yorkers see through his anti-American, anti-New York rhetoric, and more people should make it clear that his extreme positions… https://t.co/FL0Ar3vqX2 — Robert Holden (@BobHoldenNYC) July 31, 2026

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They never should have voted for him, and hopefully they make him a one-term mayor. Some reports say the family didn't allow any politicians to speak and that Mamdani was "respecting their wishes," but Gov. Hochul and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards did. So that wasn't true, and if he was "respecting" their wishes.

He expected to be called, he wasn't, and he got mad.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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