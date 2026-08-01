Authorities Release Update in the Nancy Guthrie Case

Authorities have released a substantial update in the missing persons case of Nancy Guthrie, unveiling the two ransom letters sent by the kidnappers to Savannah Guthrie in hopes that members of the public may recognize the writing style of the author.

Advertisement

BREAKING



181 days after Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home, authorities are releasing the two notes her abductors sent to news organizations in the hope that someone will recognize the writer’s syntax or patterns of expression and help lead investigators to the… pic.twitter.com/x9G6cc5o2b — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 31, 2026

The first letter details the demands of the kidnappers, who state that they would hand Nancy over should the Guthrie family deliver $4 million in Bitcoin to a redacted crypto wallet. The kidnappers informed the Guthries that, should they miss the specified deadline, the price of the ransom would increase to $6 million. The letter was sent to both TMZ and a local Tucson news station. A final deadline was given by the kidnappers to the Guthries warning of an execution date for Nancy should the family not comply with their demands.

A second letter, presumably issued as the date of the deadline neared, was an apology to the Guthrie family that informed them of Nancy’s death due to a suspected heart condition. The kidnappers informed the Guthries that their mother had been “buried in nature” and surprisingly attempted to provide the family a semblance of closure by clarifying that “nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome.”

“We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical conditions,” the second letter read. “We never intended to hurt her. That was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We are truly sorry.”

Guthrie has been missing for more than 180 days. No arrests relating to the case have been made, but the Guthrie family and authorities are offering substantial rewards for information that leads to Guthrie or an arrest.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.