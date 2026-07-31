Trump Holds First Televised Cabinet Meeting at Camp David. Here's What You Missed.

President Donald Trump is holding a televised cabinet meeting at Camp David for the “first time ever” on Friday.

The meeting comes at an incredibly busy time for the administration, especially amid the conflict with Iran, the disarmament agreement in Gaza, and multiple policy battles in Congress.

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The president opened the meeting by addressing the economy, healthcare and foreign affairs.

"When we took office, we inherited a total catastrophe. The last administration created the worst inflation in 48 years, the most dangerous and insecure border in history, and exploding trade deficits like we have never seen before—rampant crime, men in women’s sports, transgender mutilization of your children, and chaos and bedlam all over the world,” Trump said.

.@POTUS: "When we took office, we inherited a total catastrophe. The last administration created the worst inflation in 48 years, the most dangerous and insecure border in history, and exploding trade deficits like we have never seen before—rampant crime, men in women’s sports,… pic.twitter.com/Rqk6jXrHhd — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 31, 2026

The president also touched on the border breach in Ceuta, Spain, as the Spanish government tries to navigate the sudden flood of tens of thousands of individuals.

“If we're not in office, our country will be invaded at levels that make Spain look small time,” Trump said, noting that it “looks like an invasion of a country.”

During the televised portion of the meeting, top cabinet members, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent touted updates in their departments, while Vice President JD Vance provided an update on effort to crackdown on fraud.

"Just since the beginning of the Fraud Task Force that I started under the president’s leadership and direction, we have identified $230 billion of fraud that's being perpetrated against the American people, and we have halted, already, $56 billion of that,” Vance said.

On Iran talks, the president said "all they do is make me angry," noting that the Islamic Republic will have hours-long talks with the United States then claim that a particular topic, like nuclear, was not discussed.

Trump on Iran: We just want to win. We'll be hitting them very hard. At some point, they will say we can't take it anymore. pic.twitter.com/ahwAN1K4pC — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 31, 2026

At the conclusion of the president's question-and-answer session with reporters, he blamed the state of Minnesota, not Iran, on a major water plant cyberattack.

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JUST IN: President Trump pushes back on state officials blaming Iran for a recent cyber attack targeting Minnesota water infrastructure, placing the fault squarely on state leadership instead.



"We heard in Minnesota there was a cyber attack, and they blame it on Iran."



“I don't… pic.twitter.com/3iHTNCzCzI — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 31, 2026

"We heard in Minnesota there was a cyberattack and they blame it on Iran. I don't think so. I blame it on Minnesota because they're grossly incompetent. Iran's got bigger problems than worrying about Minnesota," Trump said.

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