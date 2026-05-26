Trump Chooses Symbolic Location for Next Cabinet Meeting

President Donald Trump will convene the Cabinet at Camp David on Wednesday as he hopes to close a peace deal with Iran in the coming days, a White House official confirmed to Townhall on background.

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The White House pointed to comments from an official in the New York Post saying that the meeting will tout the “recent successes of the administration, including economy and small business wins, Task Force to Eliminate Fraud highlights, and foreign policy updates.”

Camp David is not often used by the president; he’s only visited it 16 times prior, the New York Post reported. The retreat was the site of the Carter administration’s Camp David Accords talks between Israel and Egypt in 1978.

As for Trump, he has not minced words publicly about negotiations with the Iranian regime.

The president posted to Truth Social on Monday that conversations are “proceeding nicely!”

“It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all — Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before — And nobody wants that!” he added.

The president stressed that he wants other countries to join the Abraham Accords, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, and Jordan, to secure long-term peace in the region.

“It should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit,” he wrote. “If they don’t, they should not be part of this Deal in that it shows bad intention.”

In another post, he emphasized that “enriched uranium” needs to “either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event.”

As for the other topics expected to be discussed at the meeting, the White House touted the anti-fraud task force's wins on Tuesday morning, including federal audits of Medicare Fraud Control Units nationwide, The Wall Street Journal reported on May 13.

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