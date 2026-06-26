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Tom Homan Just Demolished Trump's Critics in One Fiery Speech

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 26, 2026 1:45 PM
Tom Homan Just Demolished Trump's Critics in One Fiery Speech
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Border czar Tom Homan ripped into Democrats who are fighting the Trump administration’s effort to stop illegal immigration during an appearance with the Faith & Freedom Coalition, as he reminded attendees that the president's actions save lives every single day.

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"I don't want to hear another damn word about President Trump being inhumane," the border czar said. "He's saving lives every day."

There's been studies done that 31 percent of women, these studies are done by independent groups, up to 31 percent of women that make that journey coming to the United States get sexually assaulted . Thirty-one percent admitted they got sexually assaulted making that journey. If 31 admitted it, how many is that, how many is that number really? So when President Trump has illegal immigration down 97 percent, how many women aren't being raped? How many children aren't dying making that journey? How many no unsuspecting terrorists aren't coming into country? How many pounds of fentanyl isn't coming across the border to kill Americans?

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BORDER SECURITY FENTANYL ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TOM HOMAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

"President Trump is saving thousands of lives every month but no one wants to talk about it," he said.

He then tore into the left and the media for stoking violence and fear against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, before delivering a blunt message to his haters and the cartel members who threatened him: “Come get some.”

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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