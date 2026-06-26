Tom Homan Just Demolished Trump's Critics in One Fiery Speech

Border czar Tom Homan ripped into Democrats who are fighting the Trump administration’s effort to stop illegal immigration during an appearance with the Faith & Freedom Coalition, as he reminded attendees that the president's actions save lives every single day.

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🚨 HOLY CRAP! Tom Homan just DROPPED THE MIC 🫳🏻🎤



“I don't want to hear another DAMN WORD about President Trump being ‘inhumane.’ He's saving lives every day!”



“When Trump has illegal immigration down 97%, how many women aren't being R*PED?!” 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jQDw4fFr8G — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 26, 2026

"I don't want to hear another damn word about President Trump being inhumane," the border czar said. "He's saving lives every day."

There's been studies done that 31 percent of women, these studies are done by independent groups, up to 31 percent of women that make that journey coming to the United States get sexually assaulted . Thirty-one percent admitted they got sexually assaulted making that journey. If 31 admitted it, how many is that, how many is that number really? So when President Trump has illegal immigration down 97 percent, how many women aren't being raped? How many children aren't dying making that journey? How many no unsuspecting terrorists aren't coming into country? How many pounds of fentanyl isn't coming across the border to kill Americans?

"President Trump is saving thousands of lives every month but no one wants to talk about it," he said.

He then tore into the left and the media for stoking violence and fear against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, before delivering a blunt message to his haters and the cartel members who threatened him: “Come get some.”

🚨 AWESOME! Tom Homan just sent a MESSAGE to every leftist or criminal threatening him and his family



“To the haters and the cartel members who threaten me?!”



“COME GET SOME!" 🔥🔥



Patriot. pic.twitter.com/idS9wcQLmG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 26, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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