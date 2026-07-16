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Tipsheet

President Trump Reveals What We All Suspected About the 2020 Election in Primetime Address

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 16, 2026 9:33 PM
President Trump Reveals What We All Suspected About the 2020 Election in Primetime Address
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

This speech was kept close to the vest, and now President Trump has revealed what the “really big news” was, teasing it earlier this week. Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio), who glanced at a copy, said it was the most important address since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

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The president started his much-anticipated address by saying we are safer, stronger, and wealthier than ever before. We overtook a nation in disrepair, including battling the worst inflation in 48 years, men in women’s sports, and being laughed at around the world. We were considered a dead nation, but now economic investment is soaring, more Americans are working than ever before, and inflation experienced its largest monthly decline in six years. 

The president then elaborated on Trump accounts, border security, and rebuilding our military. Trump said we’ll be seeing the “fruits of that labor” in Iran shortly.

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CHINA DONALD TRUMP

Trust in the country leads to greatness, and our elections play a big role in that.

The system we have falls catastrophically short of that standard. Trump announced a massive declassification of documents showing how exposed our election system is to hacking and foreign interference. Top White House aides and intelligence agency chiefs have all reviewed the documents and authenticated them.

The documents highlight major areas of concern. Starting in 2020, Beijing carried out the largest compromise of election data in history. Some 220 million American voters' files were meddled with by Chinese intelligence services. China signed a data exploitation unit for this project. 

Members of the Deep State within the IC worked to suppress and downplay the scope and impact of China’s election interference. U.S. spy agencies discovered that the voter data breach in 18 states was bought, stolen, or hacked by China. That breach was kept hidden; Trump, who was still president at the time, was not informed, nor was Congress. The line was that the 2020 election was the most secure in history. 

CIA reported in mid-2018 that the Chinese Communist Party’s strategy was to leverage all domestic and foreign elements opposed to Trump. In mid-2019, China’s approach was to undermine domestic confidence during the first Trump presidency. The Chinese government aimed to identify anti-Trump reporters and pay them large sums of money to produce stories that cast Trump in a negative light.

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The FBI obtained raw intelligence indicating that China’s activities included efforts to produce illegal ballots for Joe Biden. These were kept out of the presidential briefing. One analyst admitted to intentionally downplaying Chinese election activities. Another official stated she was running a shadow government to keep intelligence on China’s election interference away from the media and the White House. Numerous burn bags have been found. 

Americans were lied to about the security of our election systems, including voting machines. They’re highly susceptible to attack. Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, and non-state actors have the ability to compromise our election infrastructure.

Michigan police raided a Democrat GOTV organization and were so concerned they contacted the FBI in Detroit. The documents state that canvassers signed voter registration forms in other people’s names, registered nonexistent individuals, and got paid based on the number of applications they produced. The FBI believed crimes were committed, but the Biden DOJ slow-walked and suppressed the case. 

Trump also said they’re releasing a report from the Department of Homeland Security, where they found 270,000 noncitizens are enrolled to vote in our elections. The real number is likely higher since blue states refused to turn over their voter rolls

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“It is not defensible,” said Trump. Our machines and ballot counting systems are vulnerable to hacking, fraud has been buried, with noncitizens and dead people likely participating in our elections. Voter ID is still not a national law. 

Trump then criticized NBC and ABC for not airing his speech, claiming that they knew about the issue and didn’t want to broadcast documents revealing the scheme. He later called for their broadcasting licenses to be revoked. 

“Great damage has been done to our country,” said Trump. “The trust of the American people has been lost.”

Everyone should agree that we should have the most secure election system in the world. It should be a bipartisan issue, the president said. 

“We should be united, not divided,” said Trump. The president said his administration will be working and contacting states whose voter rolls have been hacked by the Chinese. 

The goal is to never be bought or hacked ever again. The president urged Americans to pick up their phones and urge their members of Congress to pass the SAVE America Act immediately. 

You can read the documents at WhiteHouse.gov. 

Before the address, there were numerous leaks about its contents, mostly indicating that some part would involve election integrity material. During Thursday’s press briefing with Karoline Leavitt, she stayed silent on the details, asking the press to watch the speech and noting the many inaccurate stories about the address. 

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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