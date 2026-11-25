The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) is a national embarrassment. Not only did it release "report cards" for the state's schools that gave Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) a grade of "meets expectations" (when less than 10 percent of students are proficient in math and reading on national standardized tests), an independent audit revealed that DPI fudged numbers to hide student declines.

Advertisement

That's not the only thing the DPI hid, however. In its 2024-2029 strategic plan, the DPI laid out 13 "hard targets" including chronic absences, reading gaps, and teacher retention. Those targets had real numbers and real deadlines over the next three years.

But by last July, every single one of those targets was gone.

In March 2025, DPI put 13 hard targets in its 2024-2029 strategic plan. Chronic absence. Reading gaps. Teacher retention. Real numbers, real deadlines: 2027, 2028, 2029.



By July 2025, every one was gone.



DPI got rid of its own report card metrics. I rebuilt it. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/JlagPXKctN — Colbey Decker (@ColbeyDecker) November 24, 2026

In March 2025, the plan said that by next year, "no more than 13 percent of learners will be chronically absent."

It also said that the state would cut reading gaps between black and white students in third grade by 25 percent by 2029. According to Decker, the gap on the English portion of the Forward Exam was 44.2 points in 2023-2024 and 44.4 points in 2025-2026.

A 25 percent cut would lower that to 33.2

The March 2025 edition (file created March 3, 2025):



p.23: "By 2027, no more than 13% of learners will be chronically absent."



Third-grade reading: the target was a 25% cut in gaps between student groups by 2029.



White-Black gap, Forward ELA: 44.2 points in 2023-24. 44.4 in… pic.twitter.com/qMYenDlYUJ — Colbey Decker (@ColbeyDecker) November 24, 2026

Just four months later, every single target for 2027, 2028, and 2029 was gone.

The July 2025 edition (PDF created July 29, 2025) has zero "By 2027," "By 2028" or "By 2029" targets. Not one. Same plan, same five years. Cover page says "July 2024."



Both files are still on DPI's site. Compare them yourself.https://t.co/tU8pJjTmmZ pic.twitter.com/2nOeijZKit — Colbey Decker (@ColbeyDecker) November 24, 2026

Despite that, the DPI insists that it's working towards "creating meaningful, measurable change."

DPI still says the plan is "guiding the DPI's work in creating meaningful, measurable change." (DPI-ConnectEd, Oct. 9, 2025)



Measurable against what? — Colbey Decker (@ColbeyDecker) November 24, 2026

How?

The DPI also wanted 10 percent of educators to be "teachers of color" by 2028. It's currently 6.9 percent. And they wanted 30 percent male teachers by that same deadline; that number is currently at 24 percent.

The state is also failing at teacher retention.

Teachers of color: target 10% by 2028. Now 6.9% (2023-24). 3.1 short.



Male teachers: target 30% by 2028. Now 24%. 6 short.



Teacher retention after year five: target 75% by 2028. Now 62.5% in DPI's 2024 report, down from 63.2% in the 2023 report.



12.5 points short and moving… pic.twitter.com/IoEckUvtPS — Colbey Decker (@ColbeyDecker) November 24, 2026

"Teacher retention after year five: target 75% by 2028. Now 62.5% in DPI's 2024 report, down from 63.2% in the 2023 report.12.5 points short and moving the wrong way," Decker wrote.

Advertisement

Six other targets — including innovation pathways, mental health surveys, LGBTQ+ suicide attempts — have no numbers.

The other six targets have no public number at all: innovation pathways, a mental health survey, LGBQ+ suicide attempts, and three DPI customer-satisfaction goals.



When 5 of the 7 targets you can easily check are off track, DPI's answer was to replace the strategic plan with an… pic.twitter.com/POWan02b8J — Colbey Decker (@ColbeyDecker) November 24, 2026

"When 5 of the 7 targets you can easily check are off track, DPI's answer was to replace the strategic plan with an updated version that stopped naming Key Performance Indicators," Decker wrote. "Bureaucrats doing what bureaucrats do best, adjusting the numbers and dodging accountability."

Sadly, the incoming Democrat trifecta will not address this. They will raise taxes on hardworking Wisconsin families and spend billions on failing schools.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power to the states. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.