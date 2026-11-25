New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has a history of telling illegal aliens in his sanctuary city how to fight back against ICE and deportations. He's done this before, sending posts in foreign languages to encourage illegal aliens to ignore our laws.

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Now he's telling illegal aliens how to resist in Arabic. He started off lamenting how ICE is "tearing New York City's families apart," while ignoring that a career criminal illegal alien with 38 arrests just murdered a 62-year-old woman in Queens, forever tearing her family apart.

ICE does not take a day off from tearing New York City's families apart. We won't take a day off from fighting back.



New Yorkers can call our Immigration Legal Support Hotline at 1-800-354-0365 or dial 311 and say "Immigration Legal" to access free, safe and confidential legal… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 24, 2026

Then he replied in Arabic.

لا تتوقف وكالة ICE يومًا واحدًا عن تمزيق أسر مدينة نيويورك، ولن نتوقف نحن أيضًا يومًا واحدًا عن المقاومة.



يمكن لسكان مدينة نيويورك الاتصال بخطنا الساخن للدعم القانوني للهجرة على الرقم 0365-354-800-1 أو الاتصال بالرقم 311 وقول «Immigration Legal» (قانونية الهجرة) للحصول على… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 24, 2026

The translation reads:

ICE never stops tearing New York City families apart for even a single day, and we will never stop resisting for even a single day either. New York City residents can call our immigration legal support hotline at 1-800-354-0365 or call 311 and say “Immigration Legal” to get free, safe, and confidential legal assistance seven days a week. Our city’s government stands with New York City residents.

The thread has similar messages in other languages, including Chinese and French.

Illegal aliens. He stands with illegal aliens and criminals.

This has to be treason at this point. https://t.co/QWfoi998k4 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) November 24, 2026

You'd think.

Imagine if Democrats fought this hard for Americans. https://t.co/ZQSLm40ahD — Liz Benichou (@basedinmalibu) November 24, 2026

They wouldn't even stand for Americans at the State of the Union. They'll never fight for us.

You literally just let a Honduran illegal immigrant with 38 prior arrests murder a woman in New York so you could virtue signal against ICE.



YOU are tearing families apart with your failed garbage faculty lounge criminal justice policies. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) November 25, 2026

He's standing with the Honduran.

I fixed it for you:



ICE does not take a day off from keeping American families safe. They won't take a day off from enforcing the law.



New Yorkers can call 1-866-347-2423 to report immigration violations and submit anonymous tips 7 days a week.



ICE stands for the rule of law. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) November 25, 2026

This is the truth.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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