For the past three years, we've heard nothing but false accusations of "genocide" from the Left as Israel defended itself from Hamas following the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks. Despite the fact the population in Gaza is growing, there's documented evidence of Hamas using hospitals, mosques, and other civilian locations as military outposts, and we've seen Hamas steal aid to resell it, the false narratives persist.

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But now Al Jazeera shared a story about Gaza bodybuilders competing, "despite food shortages, damaged gyms, and scarce equipment."

Gaza bodybuilders held their first strongman competition despite food shortages, damaged gyms and scarce equipment. Al Jazeera’s Ibrahim al-Khalili reports. pic.twitter.com/9vLw6KpBHC — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 18, 2026

They know the genocide story is a lie, and they rub it in our faces.

Israel is committing a genocide but not taking out Gaza's strongest super soldiers in broad daylight huh. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 19, 2026

They're really bad at this genocide thing.

Thank you Qatar for exposing the GenoLie https://t.co/9PujNtYfjB — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) November 19, 2026

They did this because they know a lot of people will still believe there's a genocide happening.

Did they genocide their own women? Because I don’t see any women there. — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) November 19, 2026

Weird how you never see women at any Muslim social gathering, isn't it?

I was told by dozens of accounts that Gaza is freezing and underwater. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) November 18, 2026

That, too.

Today's forecast for the region is a high of 75 with a low of 56.

Since yesterday, we have learned that there’s both a swimming competition and a bodybuilding contest taking place in Gaza. All supposedly amid a genocide, famine, and freezing temperatures.



Muslims are laughing at how easy it was to manipulate the West. https://t.co/NXmf1Dme9K — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) November 19, 2026

They've been doing it for years. Taqiyya is a thing.

Consider the phrase "Gaza bodybuilders," then consider how much you've been lied to. https://t.co/peXDRXyxJp — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) November 18, 2026

Male bodybuilders need between 3,000 and 6,000 calories a day, depending on whether they're maintaining muscle, building muscle, or are a heavyweight bodybuilder. That's a lot of food, which means either a) they're getting food or b) they're taking food from other people.

Either way, it's amazing how the media just reports this without asking other questions. It's the same as yesterday, when the U.N. admitted Doctors Without Borders stopped working at Nasser Hospital in Gaza because of "armed men" but didn't know who those "armed men" were.

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