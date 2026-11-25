On October 3, 1789, President George Washington recommended to the people of the United States that November 26, 1789, be designated as "a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness."

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It is fitting that in the 250th anniversary year of our nation's founding, Thanksgiving Day once again falls on November 26.

Washington beseeched God "to pardon our national and other transgressions -- to enable us all, whether in public or private stations, to perform our several and relative duties properly and punctually -- to render our national government a blessing to all the people, by constantly being a Government of wise, just, and constitutional laws, discreetly and faithfully executed and obeyed."

Presidents Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Ronald Reagan, and others have recognized that our nation has not always lived up to the ideals in our founding documents. Slavery and segregation are among the worst of our national transgressions, and Reagan fittingly invoked the core principle of the Declaration of Independence as he signed the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Proclamation in January 1988. "That principle, which goes to the very essence of America, is simply this: that it is self-evident that all men are created equal and that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights," Reagan said.

In a National Sanctity of Human Life Day address on January 14, 1988, Reagan said, "Our declaration and defense of our rights have made us and kept us free and have sent a tide of hope and inspiration around the globe."

The Declaration of Independence recognizes that the sanctity of human life is paramount: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

The founders recognized that life was the first of our unalienable rights. If our right to live is not protected, we can never enjoy the blessings of liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court provided an opportunity to protect human life at the state and national level as it is developing in the womb. Numerous states have protected life, but often misleading campaigns have been advanced in many states to allow abortion for virtually any reason throughout an unborn child's entire stage of development.

Democrats in Congress are committed to advancing this extreme position, and their potential 2028 presidential candidates are in lockstep with them. If Republicans nominate a candidate who is committed to the principles in the Declaration and is gifted with communication skills like Ronald Reagan, he or she may help our nation make real progress toward protecting the first unalienable right recognized in the Declaration. Life in the womb is a great awe, a miracle blessing worthy of thanksgiving.

Interestingly, it is this same Left that fights hard for abortion that wants to diss our national celebration of Thanksgiving and diminish it as exploitation of Natives that were in this land before Pilgrims arrived. It plays well with their narrative of victim versus victor, us versus them, poor versus wealthy, to the point that the American tradition of family gatherings of gratitude over a meal has broken down. But history records that the beginning of this wonderful holiday was in 1623, when a drought was so severe that even the Indians couldn't remember anything like it. The Pilgrims prayed for rain, and God answered. They then celebrated the rescue of their crops together that year.

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So for those of us who still appreciate our American heritage of Thanksgiving Day to acknowledge the blessings God has bestowed upon us personally and on our nation, let's remain mindful of Reagan's wisdom that "Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. It has to be fought for and defended by each generation."

Star Parker is founder of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and author of "Necessary Noise, How Donald Trump Inflames the Culture War and Why this is Good News for America" (Hachette 2019).

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