Jensen Huang is back at the helm of NVIDIA, and the question of how he got there has set off a political fight.

Critics are saying that because the federal government pushed for his reinstatement behind the scenes, and that this kind of pressure on a private company is both improper and dangerous; that this is yet another betrayal of a supposed commitment to free enterprise. Whether that's true remains unsettled.

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California Rep. Ro Khanna saw an opening and took it. Declaring that he never "want[s] to hear any Republican call a Democrat a socialist ever again," he argued that the Trump administration's role in reinstating Huang amounted to socialism, or government control of the means of production. In particular, he said, this was "socialism for the rich," as the stock market rallied Monday and the Dow Jones recovered nearly 1,500 points in a single day.

I never want to hear a Republican ever call a Democrat a socialist again. Trump literally is controlling the means of production with orchestrating Jensen's reinstatment. https://t.co/LKdMqNJeSo — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 24, 2026

"I'm saying that the rules should apply and the board should not be bullied by the government. I mean, I don't want to hear any Republican call a Democrat a socialist ever again, never. The only person who's acting like a socialist in terms of controlling the means of production is Donald Trump," Rep. Khanna said. "And he's got, as Dr. King put it, socialism for the rich."

"It's socialism to benefit the stock market. But those of us who want to have Medicare for All or free child care to help people, their government can't do anything," he added. "But obviously, government can pick the CEOs if the stock market goes down. This is exactly why people are so upset in this country. And it's Donald Trump's brain. He says to Ross Douthat on 60 Minutes, come on, the stock market is doing great. Like, this is how he views the world. And it is doing great in my district. We've got one third of the nation's wealth. But you know what? Maybe we shouldn't have an economy just working for the gents at once, but working for everyone else."

Of course, Khanna is one to talk. Reports have circulated this month that his wife timed the sale of her NVIDIA shares just before the Jensen Huang scandal broke, netting a major profit when the market plunged shortly afterward.

As for the allegation that Huang's reinstatement was socialist, a few factors are worth weighing.

The first is the coordinated pressure campaign from the Trump administration, driven by the president, Vice President JD Vance, and even Attorney General Todd Blanche. Vance spearheaded the effort over 72 hours, leaning on his Silicon Valley relationships while officials placed a flurry of calls to the board to vouch for Huang directly. Blanche told the board the government had no evidence that Huang engaged in unlawful conduct, and Vance said officials had found nothing illegal or improper.

The second factor is whether any of that amounts to undue influence, let alone socialism. It is unclear whether the board could have resisted the pressure, or whether its decision would have been any different without the campaign. Shareholders, a significant portion of whom are everyday Americans, were plainly displeased by Huang's removal. NVIDIA's success owes much to the company itself, but a great deal of it rides on Huang personally. It is entirely possible the board would have reinstated him on those grounds alone.

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Whether or not you call it socialism, there is another view worth considering: that Huang's reinstatement is a good thing, and that the government's role in it was less than ideal.

Next month, Huang is expected to face questioning over his alleged affair with a Chinese spy.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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