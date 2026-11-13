WaPo Pushes Transgender Study That's Missing One Very Important Detail

We do not hate the media enough. The Washington Post published a story about a study that says most transgender people who transitioned as teens don't regret it as adults. Research from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center found that nearly 97 percent of participants said they had no regrets about starting treatment.

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There's a problem with this, that we'll get to in a moment.

NEW: The overwhelming majority of people who transitioned as teens don't regret it as adults.



That's according to a new study, the largest yet to examine satisfaction and regret in people who transitioned before they reached adulthood.https://t.co/ok6eywdvGg — Michelle Boorstein (@mboorstein) November 11, 2026

Here's more:

The study is the largest yet to examine satisfaction and regret in people who transitioned before they reached adulthood.



Scott Leibowitz, a child and adolescent psychiatrist who serves on the board of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, said the study “adds to the growing evidence base that demonstrates individualized gender-affirming care can be beneficial for a young person.”



“Experienced clinicians working with these young people will tell you that they are not a monolith, and that many young people are equipped to speak about regret in a sophisticated way,” Leibowitz said.



“This study adds to the importance of working with young people and their families to ensure they understand all possible outcomes when making a treatment decision and that these decisions should be reserved for the doctor’s office, and not with the politicians.”

But there's just one problem with this: the study has a 42 percent loss-to-follow-up rate. In fact, 42.5 percent did not return the surveys.

A classic in the genre of medical disinformation. 👇



A new JAMA study uses surveys to assess regret among those who received hormones as teens.



42.5% did not return the surveys.



The authors nevertheless conclude that regret was “rare,” without acknowledging the 42.5%… pic.twitter.com/MnPnBs8D84 — Leor Sapir (@LeorSapir) November 11, 2026

"The authors nevertheless conclude that regret was “rare,” without acknowledging the 42.5% non-response in the limitations, and their conclusion is that gender Rx should not be restricted for youth (a non-sequitur). JAMA, apparently, sees this as worthy of publication. The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) then uncritically reports the new study’s findings, also without any mention of the 42.5%. This study will almost certainly be citation laundered, cited again and again in medical literature, media coverage, and legislative hearings, until its “findings” become “well-established truth," Sapir wrote on X.

How can you claim something is "rare" (regretting transitioning) and that the "overwhelming majority" don't regret transitioning when 42.5 percent of people didn't return the surveys at all?

Over 42 percent didn’t respond to the follow-up. Any validity from the study is therefore greatly compromised. Your writing is extremely misleading. Why? — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 12, 2026

We all know why. As Sapir said, this story and study will be used as proof that mutilating teens and pumping them full of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones is fine.

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It's already happening in the replies.

Study finds that trans people and everyone who knows any trans people are telling the truth about trans people. https://t.co/4yV5iBikkY — Chris Sosa (@ChrisSosa) November 11, 2026

They're literally hiding the truth.

And 51 percent — more than half — were lost to follow up.

This needs a community note. 51% of those who signed up for the study were lost to follow up, a fact the @wapo has Ronsoned. https://t.co/8evQpI8FI1 — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) November 11, 2026

The 42.5 percent likely shows the real de-trans rate.

42.5% of the surveys were not returned in this study, likely indicating the real de-trans rate. https://t.co/rMKROWzD6F — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) November 11, 2026

Exactly.

When you lose more than half (51%) of your patients to follow-up, your results are a joke. https://t.co/SLoP1JygNz — Maia Poet🦎 (@thepeacepoet99) November 12, 2026

We do not hate the media enough.

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