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WaPo Pushes Transgender Study That's Missing One Very Important Detail

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 13, 2026 10:00 AM
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WaPo Pushes Transgender Study That's Missing One Very Important Detail
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We do not hate the media enough. The Washington Post published a story about a study that says most transgender people who transitioned as teens don't regret it as adults. Research from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center found that nearly 97 percent of participants said they had no regrets about starting treatment.

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There's a problem with this, that we'll get to in a moment.

Here's more:

The study is the largest yet to examine satisfaction and regret in people who transitioned before they reached adulthood.

Scott Leibowitz, a child and adolescent psychiatrist who serves on the board of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, said the study “adds to the growing evidence base that demonstrates individualized gender-affirming care can be beneficial for a young person.”

“Experienced clinicians working with these young people will tell you that they are not a monolith, and that many young people are equipped to speak about regret in a sophisticated way,” Leibowitz said.

“This study adds to the importance of working with young people and their families to ensure they understand all possible outcomes when making a treatment decision and that these decisions should be reserved for the doctor’s office, and not with the politicians.”

But there's just one problem with this: the study has a 42 percent loss-to-follow-up rate. In fact, 42.5 percent did not return the surveys.

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"The authors nevertheless conclude that regret was “rare,” without acknowledging the 42.5% non-response in the limitations, and their conclusion is that gender Rx should not be restricted for youth (a non-sequitur). JAMA, apparently, sees this as worthy of publication. The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) then uncritically reports the new study’s findings, also without any mention of the 42.5%. This study will almost certainly be citation laundered, cited again and again in medical literature, media coverage, and legislative hearings, until its “findings” become “well-established truth," Sapir wrote on X.

How can you claim something is "rare" (regretting transitioning) and that the "overwhelming majority" don't regret transitioning when 42.5 percent of people didn't return the surveys at all?

We all know why. As Sapir said, this story and study will be used as proof that mutilating teens and pumping them full of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones is fine.

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It's already happening in the replies.

They're literally hiding the truth.

And 51 percent — more than half — were lost to follow up.

The 42.5 percent likely shows the real de-trans rate.

Exactly.

We do not hate the media enough.

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News Topics HEALTHCARE | MEDIA BIAS | PARENTAL RIGHTS | TRANSGENDER | WASHINGTON POST
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