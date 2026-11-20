Earlier this year, the Army discovered a supply of degrading lead azide in bunkers at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middeltown, Iowa. Lead azide is a sensitive chemical explosive used in the detonation of ammunition and other explosives. When it degrades, it can become dangerous and unstable, and the Army is saying this supply of lead azide is so sensitive to friction, shock, and movement that any attempt to transport it could trigger an explosion.

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They decided to use controlled explosions on-site to destroy the materials. That posed other issues, including releasing lead particles into the air. The controlled demolition was scheduled for today, but lawmakers in Iowa and Illinois raised concerns. This includes Republican Rep. Darin LaHood, who sent a letter to the Army and EPA about the controlled demolition.

I joined a bipartisan letter with leaders from Illinois and Iowa to the U.S. Army and EPA demanding answers about tomorrow’s planned detonation of nearly 10,000 pounds of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.



Families in the area deserve better than being left… pic.twitter.com/9wpXIuE7Jt — Darin LaHood (@RepLaHood) November 19, 2026

Sen. Chuck Grassley also asked for a delay.

The Army is responding to the questions and concerns I’ve shared from Iowans. I’ve emphasized the need for increased communication. The Army is delaying the controlled detonation until Monday to further educate the public. https://t.co/yAX22Xx2aK — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 20, 2026

On Thursday, the Iowa Environmental Council and Sierra Club filed an emergency motion seeking a stay of the EPA-issued permit authorizing the detonation.

In response, acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle postponed the detonation until Monday, November 23. In a post on X, Telle said this was delaying the detonation until the "last possible moment" before a forecasted temperature drop that would further destabilize the lead azide.

Public safety is the Army’s top priority, and I have directed Army Materiel Command to postpone tomorrow’s controlled detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa until Monday, November 23. This will delay the detonation until the latest possible moment prior… — Acting Secretary of the Army (@SecArmy) November 20, 2026

"In March of this year, the Army uncovered degrading Lead Azide housed in bunkers at the installation and immediately began communicating with stakeholders and the public in Middletown and the modeled impact area about the danger it posed. In coordination with the Environmental Protection Agency, experts, and the local community, it was determined that a controlled detonation was the option that posed the lowest risk to the public in the immediate and surrounding area," Telle wrote.

According to ABC News, 68 barrels of the material, weighing about 9,700 pounds, will be "detonated inside earth-covered magazines made of concrete and surrounded by two-story-high sand barriers." ABC also reported that the Army's public advisory also indicated "before and during the detonation, the soil above the earth-covered magazines will be thoroughly saturated with water, and water misters will be spraying. These measures should reduce the amount of lead that migrates from the detonation through the air off the installation."

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The blast will create loud noises and ground vibrations and create a dust plume that will "contain some lead" and is expected to linger for up to an hour, depending on wind speed. Because the detonation could break windows, the Army was asking residents near Middletown City Park and Butterfly Park to temporarily evacuate the area. Those who do not evacuate were advised to stay indoors and keep all windows and doors closed during the possible exposure period. Numerous schools in the area planned to close on Friday.

We do not have a scheduled time for Monday's detonation.

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