Democrat Sen.-elect Peggy Flanagan wants Democrats to cut a deal with President Trump to get their deadly and disastrous Medicare for All scheme. It will raise our taxes, ration care, and reduce innovation in America's healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. But Democrats think if they call that hot mess "Trumpcare," the President will be on board with it.

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Minnesota Senator-Elect Peggy Flanagan on the potential for a healthcare deal between President Trump and Congressional Democrats: "I think people are ready for Medicare for all. If we have to call it TrumpCare in order to get it across the finish line, that's fine by me ... So… pic.twitter.com/M7ThHkx0nX — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) November 22, 2026

"Let's talk about healthcare," said host Dana Bash. "There is a social media; here has been a back-and-forth between President Trump and Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed. After saying on Friday that he could hammer out a healthcare deal with Democrats, the President reposted El-Sayed's post offering to work on a deal that would be called Trumpcare. El-Sayed responded, 'Let's get to work. Ready when you are.' Would you be okay with that?"

"Listen, call it whatever you want," Flanagan replied. "I think people are ready for Medicare for All. If we have to call it Trumpcare in order to get it across he finish line, that's fine by me."

We thought, of course, that Obamacare had fixed our healthcare concerns.

Why would we need that when Obamacare fixed healthcare as promised? — Bob’s your Uncle (@p8riot) November 23, 2026

Democrats destroyed healthcare and Medicare for All would finish it off.

Democrats destroyed the individual health insurance market and have caused spikes in employer-provided coverage.



But since Republicans failed to address it as promised the Democrats are now proposing policies that will exacerbate existing problems, yet Republicans are left with… https://t.co/Ulwa6hH6ZE — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 22, 2026

"But since Republicans failed to address it as promised the Democrats are now proposing policies that will exacerbate existing problems, yet Republicans are left with no ideas but to defend the broken status quo. Political malpractice," DeSantis wrote.

No Medicare for all, No Socialist Medicine, not now, not ever.



My family and I lived it in China, it is a total nightmare. Long waiting line, poor quality, can’t sue for malpractice.



Once the government controls your healthcare, they control your life! pic.twitter.com/BHIXCa8CXe — Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) November 23, 2026

They want to control our lives. That's the endgame.

Medicare for all is inevitable. The middle class is going bankrupt subsidizing illegal aliens & the underclass to keep their ‘private insurance’ - which sucks anyway w/high deductibles and bureaucrats who don’t cover anything.



We will all be getting our prescriptions at the DMV. https://t.co/N3Hpq5yuLa — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) November 22, 2026

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If you're lucky.

Most of us will just be denied care because we aren't the right intersectionality.

You can always count on Democrats to create a terrible policy, like Obamacare, have it be a spectacular failure and make the problem infinitely worse, then decide that the solution to fix their previous disaster is an even dumber policy https://t.co/fdPiCdSBqU — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) November 22, 2026

Socialized healthcare was always the endgame of Obamacare.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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