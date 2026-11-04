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Susan Collins Couldn't Survive This Midterm Cycle

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 04, 2026 12:19 AM
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Susan Collins Couldn't Survive This Midterm Cycle
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, Robert F. Bukaty

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) had an amazing career serving the people of Maine. And now it’s over. Collins survived a strong challenge from Democrat Sara Gideon, who was supposed to beat her by nine points. Collins beat her by at least seven points. It showcased Ms. Collins's durability, and she was exceptional at securing funds for her state. That’s why Mainers kept sending her back to D.C. It seems odd that Democrat Troy Jackson, who I don’t even think wants to be a U.S. senator, beat her. It caps off this miserable night for the GOP, where not even the most sensible, durable, and centrist Republican can survive. 

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Collins got clipped. The Senate was already lost to the Democrats, but Maine was the race where, if Collins could be picked off, Chuck Schumer becoming majority leader again was almost assured. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | GOP | SENATE | SUSAN COLLINS | TROY JACKSON
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