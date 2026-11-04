Susan Collins Couldn't Survive This Midterm Cycle

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) had an amazing career serving the people of Maine. And now it’s over. Collins survived a strong challenge from Democrat Sara Gideon, who was supposed to beat her by nine points. Collins beat her by at least seven points. It showcased Ms. Collins's durability, and she was exceptional at securing funds for her state. That’s why Mainers kept sending her back to D.C. It seems odd that Democrat Troy Jackson, who I don’t even think wants to be a U.S. senator, beat her. It caps off this miserable night for the GOP, where not even the most sensible, durable, and centrist Republican can survive.

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Collins got clipped. The Senate was already lost to the Democrats, but Maine was the race where, if Collins could be picked off, Chuck Schumer becoming majority leader again was almost assured.

JUST IN: Susan Collins has called Troy Jackson to concede the senate race in Maine. https://t.co/WWHAqvDPdW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 4, 2026

BREAKING: Republican Sen. Susan Collins will lose reelection in Maine to Troy Jackson -CNN — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 4, 2026

Susan Collins has conceded the Maine Senate Race https://t.co/MnVB0BmGwt — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) November 4, 2026

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) has called Democrat Troy Jackson to concede, @MSNOWNews reports — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) November 4, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) LOSES reelection, concedes to Democrat Troy Jackson We knew the Senate was gone, this just makes it even more official. Democrats' Senate majority will be insanely challenging to flip until possibly 2032. https://t.co/fi3IlFZJjJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 4, 2026









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