Disgraced Former Judge and Convicted Felon Hannah Dugan to Keep Law License, for Now

For all their screaming about no one being above the law, the disgraced former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan sure seems to be. For those who don't remember, last year, Dugan was arrested after she helped an illegal alien criminal, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz — who was in her courtroom on domestic violence charges — flee from ICE agents in the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Dugan went to trial, and she was found guilty of felony obstruction.

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Before and during her trial, Dugan and her attorneys argued her acts were protected by judicial immunity. After her conviction, Dugan's legal team tried to get the verdict thrown out and pushed for another trial or the dismissal of the guilty verdict.

On July 8, Dugan was fined just $5,000 for her crime. She was given no prison time and no probation for a felony that carried a maximum of five years in prison and fines up to $250,000.

But it gets even worse. Now the Wisconsin Supreme Court has refused to suspend Dugan's law license — for now — and Dugan will get her full pension. The state Supreme Court is waiting for longer disciplinary proceedings before moving ahead.

Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to suspend law license of ex-judge, Hannah Dugan, after she was convicted of felony obstruction.

Oh, and she’s getting her full pension.

Crime and no punishment. https://t.co/EktH8OqKim pic.twitter.com/s7Yc0yIFPG — Beverly A. Pekala (@PekalaLaw) September 21, 2026

Here's more:

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court is not suspending the law license of a former Milwaukee County judge who was convicted of a felony — at least for now. The high court’s decision does not mean that justices won’t revoke Hannah Dugan’s law license at some point in the future. Rather, justices declined to suspend her license on a expedited basis while more lengthy disciplinary proceedings are still pending. In December 2025, a federal jury found Dugan guilty of impeding a federal proceeding. That’s after Dugan led a man through a side door of her courtroom, after immigration agents had arrived at the Milwaukee County Courthouse to arrest the man for being in the country illegally. Dugan is appealing her conviction. In July, U.S. District Court Judge Lynn Adelman sentenced Dugan to pay a $5,000 fine. After Dugan’s sentencing, Wisconsin’s Office of Lawyer Regulation filed a motion recommending that Dugan’s law license be “summarily suspended.”

That's ridiculous, and we don't hold out hope that her license will be suspended even after the disciplinary proceedings. Her sentencing itself was a slap in the face to justice, as well as to the victims of Flores-Ruiz. The man and woman he assaulted were in Dugan's courtroom the day she tried to help Flores-Ruiz evade ICE.

Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to suspend law license of ex-judge, Hannah Dugan, after she was convicted of felony obstruction.

Oh, and she’s getting her full pension.

Crime and no punishment. https://t.co/EktH8OqKim pic.twitter.com/s7Yc0yIFPG — Beverly A. Pekala (@PekalaLaw) September 21, 2026

But there is some good news. Article XIII, §3(2) of the Wisconsin Constitution bars a person convicted of a felony from holding "any office of trust, profit or honor in this state" unless pardoned. That means Dugan cannot work as a judge in Wisconsin. And because hers is a federal conviction, Democrat Gov. Tony Evers can't pardon her and we know President Trump won't.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are obstructing President Trump's agenda and ignoring the will of the people.

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