Voters are quickly realizing that Democrats pulled off a tremendous bait-and-switch in the midterms. They promised affordability, and now they're going to spend the next two years engaged in massive lawfare against Republicans (including voters, by the looks of what Hakeem Jeffries said).

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But Michael Alfonso, the Representative-elect in Wisconsin's 7th District, is going to D.C. to bring back the American dream, especially for younger Americans. He joined Hannity to slam the Democrats' lies and talk about the future of America.

🚨 NOW: Wisconsin's incoming congressman for the 7th District, the youngest man elected to Congress this year, just called out the Democrats' BAIT AND SWITCH.



He says young voters swung left because they feel the American dream is slipping out of reach.



Democrats promised them… pic.twitter.com/l6CapFVBBL — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 20, 2026

"You gotta run through the tape, you gotta make sure that you don't leave the next Congress in a worse spot than we're even looking at right now. But you know what? I'm coming in at a really important time. I'm the youngest member coming in for Congress and in a year where we lost young people badly," Alfonso said.

"And you know what the number one concern of young people was? They feel like the American Dream is becoming out of reach," he continued, "that's why they swung so far to the Left; because they were lying about affordability. I think we can all agree now that the bait and switch is finally over. The day after the election, they're telling Republicans to lawyer up; they're saying they want open borders; they want to abolish ICE; and they want abortion justice. I don't even know what that is. But I'm going to make good on my promise to the people of the 7th District: I'm going to make sure that young people can actually afford their homes and start their families. I'm going to make sure good-paying jobs are coming back to the district, and I'm going to make the only concern of my agenda in Washington the American people and the people of the Wisconsin 7th."

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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