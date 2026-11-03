Michael Alfonso Wins the House Seat in WI-07, Becoming Youngest Member of Congress

Republican Michael Alfonso has won a seat in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District. This is a hold for the Republicans, as it was the seat vacated by Republican Tom Tiffany, who ran for Wisconsin governor.

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Alfonso ran against Fred Clark in the state's geographically largest district, and Alfonso ran on a platform of making the American dream attainable for all families.

Decision Desk called the race for Alfonso at 10:25 PM Eastern.

With 69 percent reporting, Alfonso was up 55.92 percent to 44.08 percent for Clark.

Becoming a dad changed everything for me. When I look at my baby girl, I think about the kind of Wisconsin I want her to grow up in: one where hard work pays off & families can get ahead.



That's what I will fight for. I'm ready to go to Washington to fight for your family and… pic.twitter.com/eb0rquMpn7 — Michael Alfonso (@MikeAlfonsoWI) November 3, 2026

Today is Election Day, and I humbly ask for your vote. I am a young father, and if elected I will be the first Gen Z member of Congress. That means I have a real stake in America’s future, and it’s why in Congress I promise that my only priority will be putting America and… pic.twitter.com/1IerNMbQUV — Michael Alfonso (@MikeAlfonsoWI) November 3, 2026

LIVE: Michael Alfonso Victory Party https://t.co/SeWezKTwx3 — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) November 4, 2026

Alfonso is also the son-in-law of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

#BREAKING: Sean Duffy’s son-in-law Michael Alfonso wins Wisconsin House seathttps://t.co/b6VdSJSoEA — The Hill (@thehill) November 4, 2026

Alfonso will be the youngest member of Congress at 26 years old.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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