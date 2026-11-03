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Michael Alfonso Wins the House Seat in WI-07, Becoming Youngest Member of Congress

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 03, 2026 10:50 PM
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Michael Alfonso Wins the House Seat in WI-07, Becoming Youngest Member of Congress
AP Photo/Glen Stubbe

Republican Michael Alfonso has won a seat in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District. This is a hold for the Republicans, as it was the seat vacated by Republican Tom Tiffany, who ran for Wisconsin governor.

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Alfonso ran against Fred Clark in the state's geographically largest district, and Alfonso ran on a platform of making the American dream attainable for all families.

Decision Desk called the race for Alfonso at 10:25 PM Eastern.

With 69 percent reporting, Alfonso was up 55.92 percent to 44.08 percent for Clark. 

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Alfonso is also the son-in-law of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Alfonso will be the youngest member of Congress at 26 years old.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | GOP | REPUBLICAN PARTY | WISCONSIN
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