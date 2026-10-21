Democrats Are Planning to Jail Elon Musk If They Retake Power

"Show me the man, and I'll show you the crime."

That seems to be the motto of the Democrat Party these days, who are eagerly talking about their plans to engage in lawfare to punish members of the Trump administration and the voters who supported him. That's the only reason why Jack Smith compiled a database of 600,000-plus Americans who purchased red MAGA hats, of course. And Sen. Elissa Slotkin said she wants massive lawfare to discourage young conservatives from working for Republicans.

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But the first person Democrats will go after if they regain power is Elon Musk. Not because Musk committed any crimes — although we're sure they'll make something up, just like they did with President Trump in Manhattan — but because he's helped reduce government waste and fraud, donated to Republican campaigns, and supported President Trump.

Capitol agenda: Dem gavels are coming for Elon Musk https://t.co/x7F6oWUtdE — POLITICO (@politico) October 20, 2026

Here's more:

Democrats have long eyed investigating the world’s richest man and the GOP’s top donor. They may get their chance if they win back congressional power in November, and senior members are mulling how a range of panels could target Musk and a huge swath of his businesses. Their list of potential probes is growing. Some members are eager to dig into Musk’s possible role last week in throttling crucial internet access to the Ukrainian military as President Donald Trump seeks to pressure the country into cutting a peace deal with Russia. “What happens when one guy gets a giant contract from the government and then uses it to do something that shuts down communication in a war that has been extremely important to the United States to support Ukraine?” Rep. Pramila Jayapal said in an interview.

If Musk supported Democrats, none of this would be an issue. The partisanship here is as transparent as it is terrifying.

On the Bulwak podcast, Kara Swisher says Elon might already be in jail under Kamala Harris, and "he knows what's coming for him."



Another one to put in the "what Democrats plan to do if they take power" file:



"If Donald Trump loses the House and the Senate, I would worry. I'd… pic.twitter.com/bCN7Eav5Np — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 21, 2026

"Under Kamala Harris, he might be in jail right now," Swisher said. "It's because there's a lot of questions around different companies of his."

Note there's never any questions around companies owned by Bill Gates or George Soros.

Musk is undeterred, however.

Live by the sword, die by the sword.



Sounds like Swisher really wants to go to prison. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 21, 2026

Swisher doesn't possibly think the lawfare could ever come back to bite her.

These people are actual demons — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) October 21, 2026

They are everything they accuse President Trump of being.

“Great Purge” “Great Terror” “Yezhovshchina” - read about Yezhov (Soviet NKVD head) who under Josef Stalin directed the imprisonment and execution of an estimated 1.2 million political opponents.



THIS IS WHAT COMMUNISTS DO. — DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) October 21, 2026

It's the same commie playbook they've always used.

They want to investigate Elon, but they think it's horrific to investigate Ilhan. Choose wisely, America. pic.twitter.com/YXbNev5fic https://t.co/phqpS1U7h5 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 21, 2026

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It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

amazing how they don’t even pretend elon committed a crime, because they know it doesn’t matter if he did. they’ll find something. the point is just they really hate him, and when democrats really hate someone he belongs in prison. https://t.co/cs7KsBiPdG — Mike Solana (@micsolana) October 21, 2026

Angie Nixon in Florida said her Republican opponent, Ashley Moody, belongs in prison, too.

The thing is, Elon Musk has enough money to lawyer up and fight this, and such over tyranny will backfire on the Democrats, big time. The problem is not all of us have that kind of money, and the punishment becomes the process.

That's why Democrats must not win elections. They must not be allowed to regain power.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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