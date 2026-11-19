How could this happen? It’s not a slight oversight: hundreds of Albemarle County Public Schools employees in Virginia were not subject to a background check, specifically the Child Protective Services Central Registry. In all, around 500 employees over the past three years were not processed through the system. So, there’s a chance that someone on the creep list shouldn’t have been hired. As a result, this school district is shutting down, starting Thanksgiving break early, while everyone missed is run through the system (via NBC News):

A Virginia public school district will be closed through Thanksgiving because it said hundreds of staff members were not screened to see if they had past child abuse or neglect complaints.

Albemarle County Public Schools, which operates 29 schools and special facilities, announced Wednesday that all schools will be closed from Thursday through Thanksgiving break so as to “not risk the safety of our students.”

The district, headquartered in Charlottesville, serves more than 14,000 students and has over 2,800 staff.

Acting Superintendent Chandra Hayes said in a statement Wednesday that, during a review of onboarding procedures, it was discovered that new hires were subject to criminal background checks but not checked against the Child Protective Services Central Registry. The registry is maintained by the Virginia Department of Social Services.

“Specifically, over the past three years, there were more than 500 people hired by the division who passed their criminal background checks, but their information was never submitted for the Social Services registry review. We investigated the matter and took immediate action,” Hayes said in a statement.

She said “the personnel responsible for submissions to Child Protective Services did not consistently follow established processes.”

The affected employees work in schools and departments across the district.

“I made the decision that we must close all schools until we have this issue resolved,” Hayes said.