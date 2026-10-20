Scott Jennings Says Questions of Abdul El-Sayed's Record Aren't Islamophobia

This was as predictable as the sun rising in the East: any criticism of Abdul El-Sayed was bound to be dismissed as "racism" and "Islamophobia." His ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, his flip-flopping on private insurance, his views on Israel and antisemitism, his lying about being a physician, and his connection to Hasan Piker are all fair game. El-Sayed wants to be in the Senate and he wants a seat on the Committee on Foreign Relations, a powerful committee influencing our foreign policy.

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Voters deserve to know the truth.

And the truth is this: El-Sayed is too radical for the Senate.

Scott Jennings destroyed the argument that criticism of El-Sayed and challenges to his record are "Islamophobia."

El Sayed’s record is rightly being challenged and you can’t simply wave it off as “Islamophobia.” He’s got real questions to answer…just don’t make an appointment at his medical practice to get them. pic.twitter.com/nnIuFA0fw3 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 19, 2026

"Here at the end of the race, we're having a discussion finally about Abdul El-Sayed's past," Jennings said. "His family, things he's written, things he's said, the people he takes money from, and the fact that twice in his life on a professional resume and in a speech he said he was a dual citizen of Egypt. We don't really have clear answers about that, either."

"These things need to be explored. He seeks to be a member of the United States Senate, so I think these are vital questions to answer. He's finally being pressed on it, and when he gets pressed on it, he's obviously a little defensive and has thin skin," he continued.

"How about his past? He's a Rhodes Scholar. His past, he's been to medical school," said Ashley Allison.

"He's a doctor?" Jennings asked.

"He's a M.D.," Allison replied. "He's a M.D. Do you have a M.D.?"

"Can he write you a prescription?" Jennings asked. "Neither of us can write a prescription, can we?"

Then the video cut to more of Allison's remarks.

"And when you start to try and demonize a population that are Americans," she said, "whether they pray to the same God you do or not that's wrong."

"You raise an interesting point," Jennings said. "You said that people who are Americans, who I guess want to participate in politics are being demonized because of their religion. Would you make the same admonition to Abdul El-Sayed and virtually every other Democrat this cycle who has said this about AIPAC? Because AIPAC is made up of Americans who want to participate — "

"Well, AIPAC is an organization," Allison interrupted him, "not a human, and I have never — "

"You said a group of people," Jennings replied. "You said a group of people being demonized for their religion. They are being demonized for participating in politics and Abdul El-Sayaed has been the number one person demonizing them. Would you apply it both ways?"

"Every Jewish person is not a part of AIPAC," Allison said.

"But they are, the organization is made up of Jewish Americans," Jennings said.

"It is a false equivalency," Allison said.

It's not. It's been clear the Democrats are fine with demonizing Jews and Christians who want to participate in politics. Sen. Elissa Slotkin said she wants to use lawfare to discourage young conservatives from participating in politics.

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Abdul El-Sayed is a dual citizen of Egypt, owns mansions in the United Arab Emirates, has family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, and sent fundraising emails on October 7th attacking Israel and American Jews.



He’s too extreme for Michigan. Vote for Rogers. pic.twitter.com/RSNXkPib4c — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) October 19, 2026

Bingo.

Abdul El-Sayed is a dual citizen of Egypt, owns property in the United Arab Emirates, has family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, and sends fundraising emails on October 7th attacking Israel.



Democrat pundits don’t even blink.



But Mike Rogers owns property in Florida https://t.co/quTaCqiROe — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 19, 2026

Questioning this is not "Islamophobia."

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