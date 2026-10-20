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Scott Jennings Says Questions of Abdul El-Sayed's Record Aren't Islamophobia

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 20, 2026 10:00 AM
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Scott Jennings Says Questions of Abdul El-Sayed's Record Aren't Islamophobia
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

This was as predictable as the sun rising in the East: any criticism of Abdul El-Sayed was bound to be dismissed as "racism" and "Islamophobia." His ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, his flip-flopping on private insurance, his views on Israel and antisemitism, his lying about being a physician, and his connection to Hasan Piker are all fair game. El-Sayed wants to be in the Senate and he wants a seat on the Committee on Foreign Relations, a powerful committee influencing our foreign policy.

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Voters deserve to know the truth. 

And the truth is this: El-Sayed is too radical for the Senate.

Scott Jennings destroyed the argument that criticism of El-Sayed and challenges to his record are "Islamophobia."

"Here at the end of the race, we're having a discussion finally about Abdul El-Sayed's past," Jennings said. "His family, things he's written, things he's said, the people he takes money from, and the fact that twice in his life on a professional resume and in a speech he said he was a dual citizen of Egypt. We don't really have clear answers about that, either."

"These things need to be explored. He seeks to be a member of the United States Senate, so I think these are vital questions to answer. He's finally being pressed on it, and when he gets pressed on it, he's obviously a little defensive and has thin skin," he continued.

"How about his past? He's a Rhodes Scholar. His past, he's been to medical school," said Ashley Allison.

"He's a doctor?" Jennings asked.

"He's a M.D.," Allison replied. "He's a M.D. Do you have a M.D.?"

"Can he write you a prescription?" Jennings asked. "Neither of us can write a prescription, can we?"

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Then the video cut to more of Allison's remarks. 

"And when you start to try and demonize a population that are Americans," she said, "whether they pray to the same God you do or not that's wrong."

"You raise an interesting point," Jennings said. "You said that people who are Americans, who I guess want to participate in politics are being demonized because of their religion. Would you make the same admonition to Abdul El-Sayed and virtually every other Democrat this cycle who has said this about AIPAC? Because AIPAC is made up of Americans who want to participate — "

"Well, AIPAC is an organization," Allison interrupted him, "not a human, and I have never — "

"You said a group of people," Jennings replied. "You said a group of people being demonized for their religion. They are being demonized for participating in politics and Abdul El-Sayaed has been the number one person demonizing them. Would you apply it both ways?"

"Every Jewish person is not a part of AIPAC," Allison said.

"But they are, the organization is made up of Jewish Americans," Jennings said. 

"It is a false equivalency," Allison said.

It's not. It's been clear the Democrats are fine with demonizing Jews and Christians who want to participate in politics. Sen. Elissa Slotkin said she wants to use lawfare to discourage young conservatives from participating in politics.

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Bingo.

Questioning this is not "Islamophobia."

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ISLAM | ISRAEL | MICHIGAN
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