What Happened to Affordability? Ro Khanna Says His Friend Will Be a Voice for Palestine.

Democrats are laying the groundwork to try to make Ro Khanna a thing. The rich progressive who has so much money his minor children own golf courses wants to lecture the rest of us on paying our fair share. A week after an election decided on economic issues, however, Khanna doesn't seem too concerned about affordability anymore. Instead, his friend Brad Lander, the Democrat Congressman-elect in NY-10, is going to focus on "human rights in Palestine."

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Bumped into my friend, @BradLander, who is going to be an important new voice for human rights in Palestine. pic.twitter.com/O6THhTc6qF — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 9, 2026

We hope voters realize they got played.

Weird, because he e was elected to be a voice for Brooklyn not Palestine — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) November 10, 2026

Nah, Brooklyn doesn't matter.

See that’s the problem, he’s supposed to be representing New York. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) November 10, 2026

How does focusing on human rights in Palestine lower our grocery bills and gas prices, Ro?

I'm glad you guys are going to fight Hamas's egregious human rights violations. — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) November 10, 2026

If only.

Weird.



I thought he was elected to represent to represent New York… https://t.co/L3TVh6UcQH — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 10, 2026

Democrats have no interest in representing Americans. Their constituents, it seems, are illegal aliens and the fake nation of Palestine.

Brad Lander (D, Gaza) https://t.co/Ubek1MDaaF — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 10, 2026

Nailed it.

Not a voice for New Yorkers, not for America, just for Palestine. That's a strange way to introduce a man who spent years as a city official. https://t.co/0EGGNxhg8A — Eli Kowaz - איליי קואז (@elikowaz) November 10, 2026

And Lander won't correct the record.

Democrats are going to spend the next two years fighting about leadership, parading Trump administration officials through show trials, and maybe even harassing Republican voters for the "crime" of electing President Trump in 2024. What they will not do is one thing to lower your costs or make life more affordable.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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