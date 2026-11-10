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What Happened to Affordability? Ro Khanna Says His Friend Will Be a Voice for Palestine.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 10, 2026 4:30 PM
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What Happened to Affordability? Ro Khanna Says His Friend Will Be a Voice for Palestine.
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Democrats are laying the groundwork to try to make Ro Khanna a thing. The rich progressive who has so much money his minor children own golf courses wants to lecture the rest of us on paying our fair share. A week after an election decided on economic issues, however, Khanna doesn't seem too concerned about affordability anymore. Instead, his friend Brad Lander, the Democrat Congressman-elect in NY-10, is going to focus on "human rights in Palestine."

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We hope voters realize they got played. 

Nah, Brooklyn doesn't matter.

How does focusing on human rights in Palestine lower our grocery bills and gas prices, Ro?

If only.

Democrats have no interest in representing Americans. Their constituents, it seems, are illegal aliens and the fake nation of Palestine.

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Nailed it.

And Lander won't correct the record.

Democrats are going to spend the next two years fighting about leadership, parading Trump administration officials through show trials, and maybe even harassing Republican voters for the "crime" of electing President Trump in 2024. What they will not do is one thing to lower your costs or make life more affordable.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | NEW YORK | PALESTINIANS
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