Many years ago, after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of Russian communism, the late radio host Rush Limbaugh warned that the communist movement wasn't really dead. He predicted, and accurately so, that the communist movement would rebrand itself under the cloak of environmentalism and push to enact its failed and deadly policies that way.

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He was right, of course. That's why the so-called "solution" to every single environmentalist problem reads like it was written by Karl Marx. It's all about enacting communism under the guise of "saving the planet." We all knew it, but it's nice to hear Greta Thunberg confirm that the goal was to overthrow capitalism "from day one."

Greta Thunberg admits their goal "from day 1" was "overthrow capitalism"



It wasn't about "the climate" after all



WE TOLD YOU SO pic.twitter.com/FDixCbDwqt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 17, 2026

"From then on, it was like, they're terrorist supporters; they are radicalized. They've grown up, now they want to overthrow capitalism," Thunberg said. "Yeah, we wanted that from day one."

I’ve had this meme in my Rolodex for quite a while! pic.twitter.com/9sPYaJeS1j — Bonnie S 🇺🇸✝️❤️🐶 (@BonnieS21912114) November 17, 2026

That's accurate.

True. All the movements from BLM to #MeToo to pro-Palestine are about overthrowing capitalism and the Western civilization that embodies it. — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) November 17, 2026

Van Fleet is a survivor of Mao's communist regime in China. She knows.

Greta has always been just a pawn. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 17, 2026

What Greta doesn't realize is that she'll be tossed aside when she's no longer useful to the movement.

Greta Thunberg says their goal was to overthrow capitalism from day 1.



No, your goal was to push every left-wing agenda there is. pic.twitter.com/o79V9PRB5J — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) November 17, 2026

Communism is the ultimate goal of every left-wing agenda.

REMINDER: The climate cult's number one goal is to push communism and destroy capitalism and the west. https://t.co/KCJ0sXN2o9 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 17, 2026

That's why Greta laughed when she learned activists in Germany still hold their Friday climate protests. That was all a joke to her.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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