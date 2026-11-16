Rahm Emanuel's Brother Knows Who's to Blame for the FAA Ground Stop. It's Not the Republicans.

For scores of Americans traveling on Friday, it was a nightmare. The FAA issued a national ground stop that lasted for hours, canceled thousands of flights, and set off a domino effect that carried into the weekend. It was not a cyberattack; instead, it was reportedly a data overload from outdated systems that crippled scores of Terminal Radar Approach Control systems (TRACON) nationwide. Reactions were wild, with some funny moments, like people saying they could sell their seat at a local airport bar for $500. But Rahm Emanuel’s brother knows who to blame, and it’s not the Trump administration. Ari Emanuel placed the blame on former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg:

Advertisement

Rahm Emanuel’s bother Ari Emanuel says the FAA ground stop is Pete Buttigieg’s fault. https://t.co/AFL2h0znaZ — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 14, 2026

Transportation Secretary @SecDuffy answered Townhall’s @cameron_arcand at the White House moments ago, after Arcand asked what rights passengers have right now following the nationwide FAA ground stop. “This is one of those scenarios where this is not the fault of the airline… I’m happy to blame the airlines. I’m happy to blame the weather, but I’m also happy to take the blame when it’s with the FAA and air traffic control.” “We are in communication with all of our airline partners. We’re making them aware as soon as we can with what the issues are, because they’re also concerned.” “This is a legacy system problem that took place tonight, and we have to handle it accordingly.” The FAA reopened the nation’s airspace at 8:15 p.m. ET. Duffy says the government is working with airlines to get stranded passengers to their final destinations as quickly as possible. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 14, 2026

More from the presser last Friday night, where our own Cam Arcand was able to ask Secretary Duffy a question:

DUFFY REVEALS WHAT HAPPENED IN THE SKIES! “At 3:36 p.m., we experienced instability for our radar and our communications and our centers and our TRACONs across the country.” Transportation Secretary @SecDuffy laid out the timeline of tonight's nationwide FAA ground stop from the White House briefing room. “We started to have inconsistency in the data from the radars and our communication with airplanes. And we have procedures for this. Our pilots are well trained. Our air traffic controllers are well trained.” “At that point, we issued a ground stop. We had over 3,500 airplanes in the air. And last time I looked, we had less than 400 in the airspace as they were all coming in to safely land.” — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 14, 2026

DUFFY: OUTDATED HARDWARE TO BLAME FOR THE GROUND STOP! “Our switches, our routers, actually got overloaded with data… It’s the old hardware that went down.” Transportation Secretary @SecDuffy is explaining what caused the nationwide FAA ground stop from the White House briefing room right now. “I have already replaced some of those switches with President Trump, and our new IP switches did not go down.” “President Trump has asked for the money… Let’s not do a patchwork fix to a system that’s critical for every single family. It’s not red. It’s not blue. It’s not Democrat. It’s not Republican. It’s American. Give us the money to fix it.” Duffy says the outage hit the FAA’s analog TDM telecom equipment. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin says there is NO EVIDENCE so far of a cyberattack. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 14, 2026

SEAN DUFFY: THE FAA FAILED FOR 25 YEARS! “If you look to the past administrations, going back 25 years, $15 billion has been given to the FAA to fix this air traffic control system. And guess what? Barely anything was done.” Transportation Secretary @SecDuffy is calling on Congress to fund a new air traffic control system from the White House briefing room right now. “President Trump asked for it in the One Big Beautiful Bill of $12.5 billion… That portion of the build will be done by the time President Trump leaves office. We are moving at a speed that has never been seen before with regard to the FAA.” “I think America demands that the Congress give the rest of the resources to finish the build… With a brand-new, state-of-the-art system, you won’t have these outages.” — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 14, 2026

Advertisement

Transportation Secretary @SecDuffy: “The President’s asked for $30 billion. I want $50 billion. And by the way, if you look at how much money Congress… they waste a lot of money. What’s more important than having an air traffic control system that actually works?” “Many of our towers are almost 100 years old. Our air traffic controllers have leaky roofs, air conditioning that doesn’t work… I want new towers.” “Let’s get the money. Let’s invest so we never have to come at 8:30 at night and have a press conference on why air travel was shut down, why we have tens of thousands of people in airports separated from their families without any knowledge of where they’re going to sleep tonight.” — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 14, 2026

“We have seen zero evidence. We’ve seen zero evidence that this was a cyberattack or an AI attack.” DHS Secretary @MarkwayneMullin is shutting down the cyberattack theories at the White House right now, after a reporter asked what he’d tell the people “laughing” who don’t believe it. Transportation Secretary @SecDuffy then explained what actually failed: “It’s very easy. We have old, old switches, old routers. We use 1980s little copper lines. It’s an old system that went down and went down everywhere.” The FAA reopened the nation’s airspace at 8:15 p.m. ET after a nationwide ground stop. Duffy says the fixes that reduced the load on the overloaded switches show “it was a legacy network problem.” — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 14, 2026

Advertisement

AIRSPACE IS BACK OPEN! “We’ve identified the problem. We’ve got our centers and our TRACONs operational right now, and so at 8:15 tonight, Eastern Time, we’ve opened up the airspace.” Transportation Secretary @SecDuffy just announced the end of the nationwide FAA ground stop from the White House briefing room. “Now, does that mean every flight is going to fly? Right now, it’s going to be slow, right? So if you’re watching, you’re at an airport, check with your airline.” “We’re going to try to move as many of those as we can tonight if we have the capacity with crews to move those flights. If not, we’re going to start tomorrow morning with our airline partners moving those aircraft, but it’s going to take some time to unwind what’s happened this afternoon.” — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 14, 2026

WILL THE GROUND STOP WRECK THANKSGIVING?! “I think we’re going to be back up and operational as we come into the heat of travel during Thanksgiving.” Transportation Secretary @SecDuffy was just asked at the White House whether tonight’s nationwide ground stop will cascade into Thanksgiving travel for college students heading home. “I believe that it’s going to take us some time to get back to capacity, and then get people who were disrupted over the course of the last eight hours to get them back to their destination. So we’re going to have some makeup to do.” “A lot of my kids are flying next Friday back from college. I imagine that’s when a lot of kids are flying and everyone starts their Thanksgiving travel, which by the way, is a very busy time for travelers.” — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 14, 2026

Advertisement

DUFFY SHUTS DOWN THE AI CONSPIRACY! “There’s no possible way SMART would have impacted what happened today.” Transportation Secretary @SecDuffy is knocking down claims at the White House right now that the FAA’s new AI-powered SMART system caused tonight’s nationwide ground stop. “That SMART system isn’t plugged in to STARS and ERAM. It’s not, this is completely disconnected. And I love that some people have said this would be the root cause. By the way, if it was, I’ll tell you that. But this is not even plugged in.” “What this does is gives information from the airspace to a human being and gives them a prompt on how they could better navigate weather or trajectories. Then the human being will actually decide to accept or deny that prompt.” — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 14, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.