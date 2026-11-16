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Rahm Emanuel's Brother Knows Who's to Blame for the FAA Ground Stop. It's Not the Republicans.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 16, 2026 6:30 AM
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Rahm Emanuel's Brother Knows Who's to Blame for the FAA Ground Stop. It's Not the Republicans.
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

For scores of Americans traveling on Friday, it was a nightmare. The FAA issued a national ground stop that lasted for hours, canceled thousands of flights, and set off a domino effect that carried into the weekend. It was not a cyberattack; instead, it was reportedly a data overload from outdated systems that crippled scores of Terminal Radar Approach Control systems (TRACON) nationwide. Reactions were wild, with some funny moments, like people saying they could sell their seat at a local airport bar for $500. But Rahm Emanuel’s brother knows who to blame, and it’s not the Trump administration. Ari Emanuel placed the blame on former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg:

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More from the presser last Friday night, where our own Cam Arcand was able to ask Secretary Duffy a question:

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News Topics PETE BUTTIGIEG | SEAN DUFFY
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