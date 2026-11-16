We Know How John Thune Easily Won Re-Election to Lead Senate Republicans

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is likely to be Senate Majority Leader next year, but it won't be without some drama. Overall, congressional Democrats have a healthy majority because their new members ran against the suits in Washington. They have no loyalty to the establishment; they hate it, their supporters hate it, and that’s why there’s a legion of new Democrats on the Hill who likely will be willing to flout the traditions of old. Rebellion is in the air.

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On the GOP side, at least among Senate Republicans, Sen. John Thune (R-SD) easily won the leadership election to retain his position. He’ll be the minority leader, which raises the question of how that could happen given the GOP's drubbing in the 2026 midterms. Did anyone want to challenge Thune? Did anyone think we might need a new voice? Apparently not. The South Dakota Republican plainly said that no one wanted the job (via Fox News):

It was also a test to see if Republicans wanted to keep Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., as their leader, or delay until a challenger appeared. But Republicans pushing for a delay acknowledged part of the problem: Who would want the job? "I got the job because nobody else wants it," Thune told Fox News Digital after the dust settled in the Old Senate Chamber. And he did, along with much of the same leadership team that Senate Republicans elected when they won the majority two years ago, by acclamation, meaning no lawmaker objected to their leadership slate. Some told Fox News Digital it was like "Festivus," the holiday etched into Gen-Xers' brains from "Seinfeld" known for its airing of grievances. Others described it as a frank, needed debrief as the GOP picks through the debris of Election Night.

We do have some spineless fools within our ranks, huh?

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