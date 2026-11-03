The DSA Platform Wants a New Political System. What Would Change?

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) want to overhaul America’s system of government. Its current political program calls for abolishing the Senate and Electoral College and replacing the presidency and Supreme Court with institutions controlled by Congress. These changes would dismantle much of the system of checks and balances established by America’s Founders — a system that has worked well for over 250 years.

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Here’s what the DSA platform wants to change:

1. Abolish the U.S. Senate

Congress has two chambers. The House represents people based on state population, while the Senate gives every state two senators, regardless of its size. Both must generally approve legislation before it becomes law. DSA wants to eliminate the Senate altogether. That would remove a major check on the House and end the equal representation states receive in the Senate, giving more populous states greater influence over federal decisions.

2. Eliminate the Electoral College

Americans choose their president through the Electoral College. Each state receives electoral votes based on its representation in Congress. In most states, the candidate who wins the popular vote receives all its electoral votes. The Electoral College gives states a distinct role in choosing the president. It also encourages candidates to consider the concerns of people in different parts of the country, from big cities to small towns and rural communities. The DSA platform wants to abolish the Electoral College.

3. Replace the presidency with an executive chosen by Congress

Today, the president is elected separately from Congress and leads the executive branch. The DSA platform wants to replace the presidency with a system in which Congress chooses the country’s leader, who would answer to Congress rather than directly to voters. Under our current system, Congress and the president can check each other’s power. The president can veto legislation passed by Congress, while Congress can override the vetoes and investigate how the president and federal agencies are doing their jobs. DSA’s proposal would weaken that separation by putting the country’s leader under the authority of the same lawmakers who write our laws.

4. Replace the Supreme Court with a judiciary under Congress

The Supreme Court is the highest court in the land. It has the power to determine whether laws passed by Congress or actions taken by the president are constitutional. That gives the courts an important role in checking the power of Congress and the president. The DSA platform wants to replace the Supreme Court with a new system in which Congress chooses the judges and has authority over the courts. That would weaken an important check on Congress by giving lawmakers power over the courts, which are responsible for deciding whether their laws follow the Constitution.

What would happen to checks and balances? America’s Constitution divides power among three branches to prevent any one of them from becoming too powerful. The DSA platform’s proposals would fundamentally change that setup. Abolishing the Senate would eliminate an important check on the House. And replacing the presidency and Supreme Court with institutions controlled by Congress would give lawmakers much greater power over the other branches of government. Instead of three separate branches checking each other’s power, Congress would have a much larger role in making, enforcing, and interpreting the laws. DSA argues these changes would give working people greater political control. But they also raise a fundamental question: Who would check the House’s power?

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Learn more about AFP’s fight against socialism and why protecting America’s system of checks and balances matters.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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