DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Here We Go Again: Loudoun County Schools Want Thanksgiving Marked As This Instead of a Holiday

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 16, 2026 8:30 AM
Advertisement
Here We Go Again: Loudoun County Schools Want Thanksgiving Marked As This Instead of a Holiday
AP Photo/Matthew Mead, File

Thanksgiving is next week, which means, of course, that Democrats are waging war on one of our foundational holidays again. In Loudoun County Schools, educators are poised to teach children as early as second grade that Thanksgiving should be treated as a "day of mourning" rather than a holiday to celebrate America.

Advertisement

Here's more:

Public school teachers in Loudoun County, Virginia, looking to teach their students about American holidays can draw from a list of district-approved lesson plans, including one recommended for second graders that declares Thanksgiving a "Day of Mourning" and another that calls Columbus Day a "Debated Celebration," documents obtained via a public records request and shared exclusively with the Washington Free Beacon show.

Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) appears to have developed its "Resources for Recognition Days & Months" guide in 2024 and updated it for the 2026-27 school year. It consists of "external resources" the Northern Virginia district's teachers can draw upon when teaching their students about federal holidays. It was obtained by the watchdog group Protect the Public's Trust.

The guide's Thanksgiving section includes a lesson plan for grades 2-5 titled "The Real Story of Thanksgiving," which the district notes "focuses on the traditions as well as the Native American perspective." Indeed, the lesson features slides aimed at pushing back on the "traditional depictions of the first Thanksgiving," including one titled "Day of Mourning."

Recommended
Street Fight 2028: The Race for the GOP Nomination Is Now Wide Open Kurt Schlichter Rahm Emanuel's Brother Knows Who's to Blame for the FAA Ground Stop. It's Not the Republicans. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

A slide in the educational materials says, "Some Native American groups protest Thanksgiving as a Day of Mourning. They claim that the arrival of European explorers and settlers is not a cause for celebration, because it began the ill-treatment and deaths of millions of Native Americans. For them, Thanksgiving marks the beginning of a long period of violence and discrimination."

"This is a holiday for America. It's about family. I'm not mourning on Thanksgiving," said Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt. "We are thankful to live in the greatest country."

"These are second graders. They're teaching them to feel guilty about living in America and teaching them this lesson," she continued. "Now you're trying to inject all these progressive activism thoughts and opinions into our classrooms. Just tell them about Thanksgiving."

Advertisement

No one is surprised by this.

The indoctrination is the point. Raise up a generation of kids by telling them America is evil, wrong, and must be fundamentally changed, and you've grown a class of activists who will do the bidding of the far-left as adults.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | EDUCATION | HISTORY | VIRGINIA | WOKE
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Street Fight 2028: The Race for the GOP Nomination Is Now Wide Open

Street Fight 2028: The Race for the GOP Nomination Is Now Wide Open

Kurt Schlichter
Rahm Emanuel's Brother Knows Who's to Blame for the FAA Ground Stop. It's Not the Republicans.

Rahm Emanuel's Brother Knows Who's to Blame for the FAA Ground Stop. It's Not the Republicans.

Matt Vespa
We Know How John Thune Easily Won Re-Election to Lead Senate Republicans

We Know How John Thune Easily Won Re-Election to Lead Senate Republicans

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos