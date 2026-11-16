Here We Go Again: Loudoun County Schools Want Thanksgiving Marked As This Instead of a Holiday

Thanksgiving is next week, which means, of course, that Democrats are waging war on one of our foundational holidays again. In Loudoun County Schools, educators are poised to teach children as early as second grade that Thanksgiving should be treated as a "day of mourning" rather than a holiday to celebrate America.

Advertisement

Oh look, @LCPSOfficial back in the news again for lesson plans recommending Thanksgiving as a “day of mourning”.



Lesson plans for Recognition Days and Months below. ⬇️ https://t.co/jGn0OKZagZ pic.twitter.com/L8Zg1TqRkC — LoudounCountyMoms (@LoudounMoms) November 13, 2026

Here's more:

Public school teachers in Loudoun County, Virginia, looking to teach their students about American holidays can draw from a list of district-approved lesson plans, including one recommended for second graders that declares Thanksgiving a "Day of Mourning" and another that calls Columbus Day a "Debated Celebration," documents obtained via a public records request and shared exclusively with the Washington Free Beacon show. Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) appears to have developed its "Resources for Recognition Days & Months" guide in 2024 and updated it for the 2026-27 school year. It consists of "external resources" the Northern Virginia district's teachers can draw upon when teaching their students about federal holidays. It was obtained by the watchdog group Protect the Public's Trust. The guide's Thanksgiving section includes a lesson plan for grades 2-5 titled "The Real Story of Thanksgiving," which the district notes "focuses on the traditions as well as the Native American perspective." Indeed, the lesson features slides aimed at pushing back on the "traditional depictions of the first Thanksgiving," including one titled "Day of Mourning."

A slide in the educational materials says, "Some Native American groups protest Thanksgiving as a Day of Mourning. They claim that the arrival of European explorers and settlers is not a cause for celebration, because it began the ill-treatment and deaths of millions of Native Americans. For them, Thanksgiving marks the beginning of a long period of violence and discrimination."

"This is a holiday for America. It's about family. I'm not mourning on Thanksgiving."



Loudoun County public schools is reportedly labeling Thanksgiving a "Day of Mourning" for second graders and Columbus Day a "Debated Celebration."



"These are second graders. They're teaching… pic.twitter.com/dDCnT9siV7 — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) November 13, 2026

"This is a holiday for America. It's about family. I'm not mourning on Thanksgiving," said Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt. "We are thankful to live in the greatest country."

"These are second graders. They're teaching them to feel guilty about living in America and teaching them this lesson," she continued. "Now you're trying to inject all these progressive activism thoughts and opinions into our classrooms. Just tell them about Thanksgiving."

INSANE 🚨 Freedom of Information Act request shows Virginia schools are about to teach Thanksgiving as “a day of mourning”



Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia have a teacher resource guide titled “Resources for Recognition Days & Months” that was developed around 2024 and… pic.twitter.com/N1IhcbgW01 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 13, 2026

Advertisement

No one is surprised by this.

🚨LCPS WOKE INDOCTRINATION STRIKES AGAIN: Thanksgiving Is a 'Day of Mourning,' Lesson Plan Recommended to Loudoun County Second Graders Says



"Public school teachers in Loudoun County, Virginia, looking to teach their students about American holidays can draw from a list of… — Virginia News Vanguard (@VaNewsVanguard) November 13, 2026

The indoctrination is the point. Raise up a generation of kids by telling them America is evil, wrong, and must be fundamentally changed, and you've grown a class of activists who will do the bidding of the far-left as adults.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.