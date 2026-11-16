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Democrats Headed to Denver to Discuss 'What's Next' and Things Could Get Interesting in the Big Tent

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 16, 2026 11:30 AM
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Democrats Headed to Denver to Discuss 'What's Next' and Things Could Get Interesting in the Big Tent
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats descended on Denver last week to look ahead to 2028 and lay out a strategy to win back the White House following their midterm victories. Democrats are looking to reshape the party and the event will be attended by those who worked on Obama's 2008 campaign or were inspired by it.

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Live music, concert-style campaign posters and a packed schedule of Democratic leaders set the scene in Denver, where party strategists and potential 2028 contenders gathered to celebrate midterm gains and start shaping what comes next.

The industrial-style venue, with indoor and outdoor spaces, gave the two-day "What’s Next" gathering a festival feel. Democrats moved between political programming, live music and social events.

Beneath the party atmosphere, potential contenders tested their messages and sized up the field, as Democrats began jockeying over the party’s direction and who might lead it in 2028.

The event had an unmistakably Obama-era feel, with its hopeful message and celebratory campaign atmosphere.

Matt Corridoni, a Democratic strategist and communications adviser at Majority Democrats, said the comparison made sense.

"The theme of that campaign was hope, and a lot of folks who are here now either worked on that campaign or were inspired by that campaign," Corridoni said. "I think one of the themes of this event is hopefulness for the Democratic Party moving forward. It’s a comparison that doesn’t shock me."

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But not all is well within the big tent. While Rep. Hakeem Jeffries was speaking on Friday, his remarks were interrupted by protesters.

Sen. Cory Booker was asked about the coming fight between Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Chris Van Hollen for Senate Majority Leader.

The Democrats are also looking at their 2028 candidates, including Sen. Elissa Slotkin, Gov. Josh Shapiro, Sen. Ruben Gallego, and Rep. Ro Khanna.

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There was also some dissatisfaction with the lack of Latino campaign strategists.

Looks like it's going to be a long two years in the big tent.

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News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | COLORADO | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DNC | HAKEEM JEFFRIES
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