Amazon Announces New Casting for James Bond

Over the weekend, speculation swirled about who Amazon will cast as James Bond, the suave, martini-drinking 007. Last week, we learned that five actors had reached the final stages of the casting process including Jack Lowden of "Slow Horses," Josh O'Connor of "Wake Up Dead Man," Callum Turner of "The Boys in the Boat." Two other names weren't made public at the time, but we later learned that actors Nicholas Hoult ("Chef" and "X-Men") and Robert Pattinson, who has starred in numerous hits including "The Batman," Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" and the "Twilight" series.

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The 5 finalists for the new James Bond.



Who would you choose? pic.twitter.com/Jr4g8eAwLM — Cinema Now (@CinemaaNow) November 7, 2026

Now we've learned that Robert Pattinson will be the next Bond. He has called this a "dream come true."

It's official. Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond. Official press release from Amazon. https://t.co/KVL7nv1AzX pic.twitter.com/wnivQfm13f — Chris Gore (@ThatChrisGore) November 16, 2026

Here's more from Amazon News:

Today, Amazon MGM Studios announced that Robert Pattinson will take on the iconic role of James Bond in the studio’s highly anticipated film, ushering in a new era for one of cinema’s most celebrated characters. Denis Villeneuve is directing the film from a script by Steven Knight. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing through Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films, respectively, with Tanya Lapointe executive producing. “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team,” said Robert Pattinson.

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said the casting was a "defining moment for our studio" and a "significant milestone in the history of James Bond."

"This iconic character has captivated audiences around the world for more than six decades, and there’s no doubt that Robert’s remarkable range, magnetic screen presence, and quiet intensity make him an exceptional choice to carry that legacy forward. With Denis Villeneuve at the helm, Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing, Tanya Lapointe executive producing, and a brilliant script from Steven Knight, we have a world-class creative team in place to usher in a new era of Bond, and we couldn’t be more excited about the journey ahead," Hopkins said in a statement.

Robert Pattinson is James Bond pic.twitter.com/3GulkhblDp — James Bond (@007) November 16, 2026

Pattinson has come a long way from his "Twilight" days, a role for which he was mocked and turned into a massive Internet meme.

Man, I haven't seen such a turn around for an actor. He was seen as a joke for his role in Twilight. Now he's both Batman and James Bond. https://t.co/DJJLckzbHO — nygma0451 (@nygma0451) November 16, 2026

In our first look at Pattinson as Bond, he has hints of Pierce Brosnan, who played the titular character in four Bond films in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

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Our first look at Robert Pattinson as James Bond is here.



"Today, Amazon MGM Studios announced that Robert Pattinson will take on the iconic role of James Bond in the studio’s highly anticipated film, ushering in a new era for one of cinema’s most celebrated characters," the… pic.twitter.com/SGmh53m6qy — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 16, 2026

Pattinson joins Brosnan, Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Daniel Craig, who have all played the spy in films dating back to the early 1960s.

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