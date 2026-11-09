Wisconsin Democrats Are Ready to Enact Their Radical Agenda. Here's What It'll Cost Taxpayers.

Enjoy that affordability, Wisconsin. Governor-elect David Crowley and the Democrats poised to take control of the state legislature next year have no plans to reduce your costs. They do, however, have plans to increase your taxes for handouts to their preferred constituencies, like public schools and teachers unions.

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A day-one agenda item is the repeal of Act 10, the union-busting legislation passed by Republican Scott Walker back in 2011. Immediately, homeowners will be on the hook for $2 billion (at minimum) of increased property taxes; on top of the 400 years of tax increases codified by departing Gov. Tony Evers.

🚨 This David Crowley quote on repealing Act 10 is insane babble. He’s going to be a terrible governor, mark my words. Reporter Gerron Jordan told Crowley that a study from the #Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty found that repealing Act 10 - as Crowley wants to do - would… pic.twitter.com/a2BqJa4cT6 — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) November 8, 2026

But don't worry; Crowley will spend more of your money on a "blue ribbon commission" that will figure out ways to lie to you about massive tax increases.

Wisconsin Governor-Elect David Crowley confirms he will repeal Act 10 and Right to Work legislation. When told that will raise taxes by $2 billion every year, Crowley responds with "We're gonna couple all of this with a blue ribbon commission." pic.twitter.com/9uJSj6Un84 — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) November 8, 2026

This means the average homeowner will be paying $1,000 in more property taxes. That also means the cost of everything — including your rents — will go up, too.

The average Wisconsin homeowner could see $1,000 in additional property taxes statewide in a post-Act 10 reality. https://t.co/Ec1Jogvyj6 https://t.co/OMwbZ2Djm1 — Gregory Jon (@gregoryjon) November 8, 2026

That's especially ironic, given what Crowley said during this interview.

"We've been on this campaign trail, and that's tackling the affordability crisis. They want to see their property taxes lower. They want to see us investing in public schools. They want childcare and healthcare to be both affordable and accessible, and I look forward to working with our Democratic trifecta in order to get it done," he said.

He’s already conceding the fact that he’s gonna have to raise his taxes on more than just the top 1% contrary to what he was saying when he was running.



Anytime a Democrat claims they’re just gonna raise taxes on the top 1% and nobody else they’re lying to you. https://t.co/H10CQgcoqv — Midwestern Patriot 🇺🇸 (@MWpatriot01) November 8, 2026

There's more. The Democrats plan to disenfranchise the state's Republicans by redrawing the state's congressional maps to give Democrats the advantage over all of us.

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WISN: Governor-elect David Crowley says he’d sign a bill that immediately redraws Wisconsin's congressional maps if passed by the Democratic-controlled legislature early next year.



Link to article: https://t.co/SghriU50xt pic.twitter.com/d1qjLfL2fX — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 8, 2026

"Right now I'm focusing on putting the transition team in place to make sure that we're going to be ready on day one and to deliver results for Wisconsinites all across the state of Wisconsin," Crowley said. "But just to put a nail in the coffin when it comes to this, if the bill was to reach my desk, I will sign it."

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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