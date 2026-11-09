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Wisconsin Democrats Are Ready to Enact Their Radical Agenda. Here's What It'll Cost Taxpayers.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 09, 2026 8:30 AM
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Wisconsin Democrats Are Ready to Enact Their Radical Agenda. Here's What It'll Cost Taxpayers.
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

Enjoy that affordability, Wisconsin. Governor-elect David Crowley and the Democrats poised to take control of the state legislature next year have no plans to reduce your costs. They do, however, have plans to increase your taxes for handouts to their preferred constituencies, like public schools and teachers unions.

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A day-one agenda item is the repeal of Act 10, the union-busting legislation passed by Republican Scott Walker back in 2011. Immediately, homeowners will be on the hook for $2 billion (at minimum) of increased property taxes; on top of the 400 years of tax increases codified by departing Gov. Tony Evers.

But don't worry; Crowley will spend more of your money on a "blue ribbon commission" that will figure out ways to lie to you about massive tax increases.

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This means the average homeowner will be paying $1,000 in more property taxes. That also means the cost of everything — including your rents — will go up, too.

That's especially ironic, given what Crowley said during this interview.

"We've been on this campaign trail, and that's tackling the affordability crisis. They want to see their property taxes lower. They want to see us investing in public schools. They want childcare and healthcare to be both affordable and accessible, and I look forward to working with our Democratic trifecta in order to get it done," he said.

There's more. The Democrats plan to disenfranchise the state's Republicans by redrawing the state's congressional maps to give Democrats the advantage over all of us.

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"Right now I'm focusing on putting the transition team in place to make sure that we're going to be ready on day one and to deliver results for Wisconsinites all across the state of Wisconsin," Crowley said. "But just to put a nail in the coffin when it comes to this, if the bill was to reach my desk, I will sign it."

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GERRYMANDERING | TAXES | WISCONSIN
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