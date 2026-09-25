David Crowley's Policies Will Not Just Skyrocket Taxes, They Will Cost Wisconsin Thousands of Jobs

We already know if he's elected Wisconsin's next governor, David Crowley will raise taxes on every family in the state to pay for his massive schemes. He's done it every year during his term as Milwaukee County Executive, including a proposed 26 percent increase in the 2027 budget. But how will unemployed Wisconsinites pay those taxes?

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Because if Crowley wins, Wisconsin stands to lose thousands of jobs.

Why?

David Crowley has vowed to repeal both the state's Right-to-Work law and Act 10, which will make our taxes skyrocket.

Repealing Right-to-Work would cause Wisconsin to lose thousands of jobs.



Repealing Act 10 would raise your property taxes by over $2 billion.



This is what David Crowley will do as Governor. https://t.co/iJ35jeqDIY — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) September 21, 2026

Here's more:

And we now have official word that Crowley has requested a 26 percent property tax increase for Milwaukee County.

A 26% property tax hike requested by @DavidCCrowley’s administration.



THIS IS INSANE. https://t.co/h9Un8RZr79 pic.twitter.com/nl4eEopUX0 — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) September 25, 2026

This is absolutely insane. And Milwaukee County will still have a budget deficit and service cuts.

David Crowley’s administration is requesting a 26% property tax hike for 2027.



When asked if he’d raise Milwaukee County taxes for the seventh year in a row, he laughed and said, “You will see it when we release it.”



We cannot afford @DavidCCrowley’s tax hikes statewide. — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) September 25, 2026

Repealing Act 10 alone would raise taxes by $2 billion alone.

Wisconsin cannot afford David Crowley.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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