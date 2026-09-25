David Crowley's Policies Will Not Just Skyrocket Taxes, They Will Cost Wisconsin Thousands of Jobs

We already know if he's elected Wisconsin's next governor, David Crowley will raise taxes on every family in the state to pay for his massive schemes. He's done it every year during his term as Milwaukee County Executive, including a proposed 26 percent increase in the 2027 budget. But how will unemployed Wisconsinites pay those taxes?
Because if Crowley wins, Wisconsin stands to lose thousands of jobs.
Why?
David Crowley has vowed to repeal both the state's Right-to-Work law and Act 10, which will make our taxes skyrocket.
Repealing Right-to-Work would cause Wisconsin to lose thousands of jobs.— Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) September 21, 2026
Repealing Act 10 would raise your property taxes by over $2 billion.
This is what David Crowley will do as Governor. https://t.co/iJ35jeqDIY
Michigan repealed its law in 2023, with the repeal taking full effect in February 2024. That meant private-sector workers in Michigan could be forced to pay union dues as a condition of employment.
From the first full month of repeal through July 2026, Michigan employment fell by over 198,000 workers — a 4.1% decline — while employment was rising nationally and in the vast majority of states, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Wisconsin should learn from neighboring Michigan instead of following it over the same economic cliff. Thankfully, Wisconsin has spent the past 15 years moving in the opposite direction of Michigan.
...
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wisconsin had roughly 2.95 million employed residents when right to work became law in March 2015. By June 2026, that number climbed to more than 3 million.
That’s roughly 82,000 more employed Wisconsinites than when right to work passed. Wisconsin’s unemployment rate today is just 3.3% — tied for 11th lowest in the nation.
So naturally, some politicians want to tear it all down.
Crowley has promised to destroy Act 10 and Wisconsin’s 11-year-old right-to-work law if given the chance. But why?
And we now have official word that Crowley has requested a 26 percent property tax increase for Milwaukee County.
A 26% property tax hike requested by @DavidCCrowley’s administration.— Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) September 25, 2026
THIS IS INSANE. https://t.co/h9Un8RZr79 pic.twitter.com/nl4eEopUX0
This is absolutely insane. And Milwaukee County will still have a budget deficit and service cuts.
David Crowley’s administration is requesting a 26% property tax hike for 2027.— Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) September 25, 2026
When asked if he’d raise Milwaukee County taxes for the seventh year in a row, he laughed and said, “You will see it when we release it.”
We cannot afford @DavidCCrowley’s tax hikes statewide.
Repealing Act 10 alone would raise taxes by $2 billion alone.
Wisconsin cannot afford David Crowley.
Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.
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