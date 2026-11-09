The White House Is on Lockdown After Vehicle Crash in Lafayette Square Park

The White House press corps was ordered lock down after a vehicle rammed a sign at the north end of Lafayette Square this morning. The driver of the vehicle reportedly got out and fought with both the Secret Service and National Guard.

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Unclear what happened but someone just drove into a sign on the north end of Lafayette Square Park and then fought with Secret Service and National Guard when they got out of their car. pic.twitter.com/Mwcrk4klQn — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) November 9, 2026

Jennifer Jacobs of CBS said the Secret Service asked reporters to stay inside while the event unfolded.

We're in security lockdown at White House, apparently while there's an incident at Lafayette Square Park. USSS officer asked us to stay inside the building. @SecretService https://t.co/2uzkAI0VnD — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 9, 2026

Chief Washington correspondent for the Telegraph, Connor Stringer, shared a shot from inside the briefing room.

NOW at the White House — press corps has been ordered inside by the secret service as part of some kind of lockdown. Not clear why or what the threat is.



Separate videos suggest a car has rammed into the north end of Lafayette Square Park and then fought with Secret Service and… pic.twitter.com/R5YkJ2M0ts — Connor Stringer (@connorstringer) November 9, 2026

Stringer also shared video of the incident outside.

Here’s what we tbink has caused the White House to lock down. Individual appears to have driven their car into Lafayette square then fought with secret service.



Very unwise.

pic.twitter.com/tTf3LCjWvI https://t.co/lADshsKFW9 — Connor Stringer (@connorstringer) November 9, 2026

According to The Daily Mail, the event unfolded around 10 AM ET, and it's unclear if the crash was intentional or not at this time.

President Trump is reportedly at the White House.

A car crashed into a security barrier near the North Lawn of the White House. pic.twitter.com/1OgcrdXIkU — World Source News (@Worldsource24) November 9, 2026

The situation is still developing.

JUST IN: White House on lockdown after a car rammed into a sign near Lafayette Square park. Suspect was taken into custody but the motive is unclear. The Secret Service has ordered the press indoors.



The situation is still developing. pic.twitter.com/hwBYfYbLBh — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 9, 2026

We will update you as more information becomes available.

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