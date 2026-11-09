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The White House Is on Lockdown After Vehicle Crash in Lafayette Square Park

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 09, 2026 10:40 AM
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The White House Is on Lockdown After Vehicle Crash in Lafayette Square Park
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The White House press corps was ordered lock down after a vehicle rammed a sign at the north end of Lafayette Square this morning. The driver of the vehicle reportedly got out and fought with both the Secret Service and National Guard.

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Jennifer Jacobs of CBS said the Secret Service asked reporters to stay inside while the event unfolded.

Chief Washington correspondent for the Telegraph, Connor Stringer, shared a shot from inside the briefing room.

Stringer also shared video of the incident outside.

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According to The Daily Mail, the event unfolded around 10 AM ET, and it's unclear if the crash was intentional or not at this time.

President Trump is reportedly at the White House.

The situation is still developing.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | WASHINGTON | WHITE HOUSE
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