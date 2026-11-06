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Illegal Alien With Rifle, Two Other Guns Arrested Near White House in Stolen Car, DHS Says

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Nov 06, 2026 6:04 PM
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Illegal Alien With Rifle, Two Other Guns Arrested Near White House in Stolen Car, DHS Says
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

An illegal alien with multiple guns and a stolen vehicle was arrested outside the White House on Thursday. 

The man, identified by Fox News as Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, said he was hearing voices that told him to go kill President Donald Trump. 

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Federal authorities told Fox News that the man crossed the border in Texas in 2024 and was released by the Biden administration.

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News Topics DHS | DONALD TRUMP | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | WHITE HOUSE
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