Illegal Alien With Rifle, Two Other Guns Arrested Near White House in Stolen Car, DHS Says

An illegal alien with multiple guns and a stolen vehicle was arrested outside the White House on Thursday.

The man, identified by Fox News as Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, said he was hearing voices that told him to go kill President Donald Trump.

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Federal authorities told Fox News that the man crossed the border in Texas in 2024 and was released by the Biden administration.

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that a suspect arrested by US Secret Service last night in a stolen vehicle near the White House with a rifle, two handguns, and ammo is a Venezuelan illegal alien who threatened to kill President Trump and was previously caught and released at the Texas border in 2024 by the Biden administration. Per DHS, last night, Secret Service agents saw a man acting suspiciously in a vehicle on Constitution Ave. near the White House. When agents approached it, the suspect, Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, told them he was hearing voices in his head telling him to come to DC to kill President Trump. A search of the car revealed he had an AR-15 style rifle, a Mac 10, a Glock-43x, and ammo. The car was also stolen. He was arrested and charged with carrying a rifle outside of a home or business, three counts of unlawful transportation of a firearm, three counts of unregistered firearms, three counts of unregistered ammunition, possession of certain dangerous weapons, carrying a pistol without a license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, and receiving stolen property. ICE has placed a detainer on him with US Marshals, who currently have him in custody. DHS says he crossed the TX border illegally in March 2024 and was released into the country by the Biden admin. DHS Sec. Mullin is praising the Secret Service agents: “Thanks to our brave Secret Service officers, this illegal alien with three firearms in his vehicle was arrested near the White House before he could harm anyone,” said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “On top of threatening President Trump, he is an illegal alien from Venezuela who had no business being in our country in the first place. This is just an example of the incredible work done by the men and women of the Secret Service every single day." — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 6, 2026

One of Biden's violent illegal aliens arrested near the WH last night clearly planning to do bad things to Trump. — Patrick Parsons (@realPParsons) November 6, 2026

NEW: Illegal immigrant heavily armed and near the White House in a stolen car & threatened to kill President Trump allegedly- per @BillMelugin_ and was arrested last night by Secret Service. — Scott Thuman (@ScottThuman) November 6, 2026

A Venezuelan illegal immigrant who was released into the USA by authorities has been arrested near the White House with guns after threatening to assassinate President Trump, according to Fox News. DHS identified him as Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos and said he crossed the Texas border illegally in March 2024, then was released into the country. Secret Service agents found him Thursday night in a stolen car on Constitution Avenue with an AR-15-style rifle, a Mac-10, a Glock, and ammunition. He told agents he was hearing voices sending him to Washington to kill the president. ICE has placed a detainer on him. — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) November 6, 2026

Secret Service arrested a man near the White House on Thursday night after finding an AR-15 style rifle, two hand guns and ammo in a stolen vehicle. The man, later found to be an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, told agents that he heard voices in his head telling him to come… https://t.co/HwJON8yZVt — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) November 6, 2026

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🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: An armed illegal alien has been arrested near the White House after he threatened to KlLL PRESIDENT TRUMP — Fox He had an AR-15 style rifle, a Mac 10, a Glock, and ammo in a stolen car ‼️ KEEP 47 SAFE. Secret Service officers spotted VENEZUELAN Ronny Yordrix… https://t.co/vUXTHaliDM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 6, 2026

Secret Service stop attempted assassination of Trump as Venezuelan national arrested outside White House with car full of guns https://t.co/LryJsKmUq0 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) November 6, 2026

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