NYTimes Embarrasses Itself by Not Understanding Internet Slang

This would be funny if it wasn't a damning indictment of our media. Peter Baker of The New York Times reported on a call involving Trump political strategists, where he believed the terms "white pill" and "black pill" — common internet slang — referred to cyanide.

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Six days before the election, more than two dozen Trump strategists logged onto a private video call. The mood was grim. The talk turned to cyanide. “Do you want the white pill first, or the black pill first?" @ShaneGoldmacher @jonathanvswan @maggieNYT https://t.co/6HpvJ8Ts6m — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) November 5, 2026

The term "white pill" refers to good or optimistic news; "black pill" is about fatalism and doom. They have nothing to do with cyanide.

Bless your retarded little heart. — Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) November 5, 2026

It's hard to tell if Baker is truly this dense or intentionally sensationalist.

These stupid people somehow see themselves as your moral, social and intellectual superiors lmao — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 5, 2026

And yet they have the IQ of a shoe.

How does one become the CNN Chief White House Correspondent without knowing the very basics of Internet slang? — ThatGuyFromHS (@ThatGuyFromHS) November 5, 2026

Because they all live in a little left-wing bubble.

“They’re white pilling. I’m pretty sure that means they’re all taking cyanide. My god.” https://t.co/1wO7G9LomA pic.twitter.com/yXbFnDeYLP — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 5, 2026

The perfect meme for this.

The New York Times has no idea what blackpill and whitepill mean. The reporters think it relates to cyanide https://t.co/YAgVfHgg5R — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) November 5, 2026

They're not bright.

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