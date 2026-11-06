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NYTimes Embarrasses Itself by Not Understanding Internet Slang

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 06, 2026 6:00 PM
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NYTimes Embarrasses Itself by Not Understanding Internet Slang
Townhall Media

This would be funny if it wasn't a damning indictment of our media. Peter Baker of The New York Times reported on a call involving Trump political strategists, where he believed the terms "white pill" and "black pill" — common internet slang — referred to cyanide.

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The term "white pill" refers to good or optimistic news; "black pill" is about fatalism and doom. They have nothing to do with cyanide.

It's hard to tell if Baker is truly this dense or intentionally sensationalist.

And yet they have the IQ of a shoe.

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Because they all live in a little left-wing bubble.

The perfect meme for this.

They're not bright.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | FAKE NEWS | MEDIA BIAS | THE NEW YORK TIMES
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