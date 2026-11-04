The New York Times Front-Page Ad? GOP Sets Vicious 'New Low'

The average American independent voter has a "pox on both houses" bias, but the average "mainstream" journalist doesn't think that way. They will always see the Republicans as more negative than the Democrats. That's because they enjoy attacks on their conservative adversaries and empathize when their Democrat friends are targeted.

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On Nov. 1, the front page of The New York Times was not subtle, with a story headlined: "As Republicans Copy Trump's Style, Vicious Attacks Set New Low: Crude Tarring of Rivals in Midterm Messages Tests Voters' Limits."

Inside the paper, the headline was "Vicious Personal Attacks Are the Norm as Republicans Copy Trump." Under that, the pull quote in bold text came from professor and MS NOW regular Christina Greer: "He's opened a portal to the degradation of our electoral system."

Who decides what a "new low" is? We do know that you can call Donald Trump absolutely everything — a fascist, a rapist, Adolf Hitler, even a "Russian-owned mass murderer" (the lovely Keith Olbermann). But liberal journalists like to pretend that all of this "crude tarring of rivals" is a Republican thing.

Times reporters Tim Balk and Sam Easter began their story with a litany of the "vicious attacks" against Democrats. First, Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas "baselessly said his Democratic opponent 'probably is grooming' children."

How "baseless" is this? Here's the fuller quote from Marshall about his opponent, Methodist pastor Adam Hamilton: "He pushes drag shows for kids ... is that grooming? Yeah, he probably is grooming."

Kyle Olson at Townhall.com posted a video with Lydia Kim, "pastor of connection and care" at Hamilton's church. She gushed over a "fabulous" Drag Queen Story Hour for children by Urban Abbey in Omaha and said that when they received bomb threats, Hamilton's church thought, "there are children and families who come and worship at this space, and like, some of the drag queens are members of that church and so we sent money to help with security."

Liberals choke on the word "grooming." But it's not baseless to say Hamilton's church "pushed" drag queens for children. It's in a "worship space." Meanwhile, the Democrats ran nasty commercials claiming Marshall was protecting pedophiles in the Epstein files. That wasn't true, but these front-page lecturers at the Times didn't care.

Next, the reporter duo jumped over to Republicans, saying Texas Senate candidate James Talarico is a "freak" and "insinuated he is gay, secretly a vegan, and obsessed with transgender children because he made statements supporting them in the past."

Let's just focus on the last one. In a 2023 podcast, Talarico was asked what he loves other than family and friends. He volunteered: "I love — I'm just going to say this because it's on my mind — the trans children who showed up yesterday at the state Capitol to advocate for their humanity." That was the top-of-mind adoration that spilled out.

Then, the third one, of course, was Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, targeted with "Islamophobic attacks," like Trump calling him a "vicious, violent jihadist." That's exaggerated, since he hasn't committed any violent acts.

But El-Sayed has appeared with a series of Muslims who have praised the violent jihadists of Hamas and Hezbollah, and he didn't want to say anything when American forces took out the vicious, violent jihadist named Ayatollah Khamenei because "there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad." The Times routinely refers to vicious jihadists with their honorific titles, in this case the "Iranian Supreme Leader."

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This kind of front-page New York Times story isn't "news" reporting. It's a shameless front-page political advertisement against the Republicans.

Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org.

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