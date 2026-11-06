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Holocaust Survivor Dies Year After Being Wounded in Bondi Beach Terrorist Attack

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 06, 2026 10:30 AM
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Holocaust Survivor Dies Year After Being Wounded in Bondi Beach Terrorist Attack
AP Photo/Steve Markham

Eva Geller was forced to flee Romania as a child to escape the Nazis and the Holocaust. Many members of her family were killed during the war. Geller, who left Europe with her mother and grandmother, settled in the suburbs outside Sydney, where she married David Geller, who survived Auschwitz. 

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Geller was one of several people shot and wounded on December 14, 2025, during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach. The attack was carried out by ISIS-inspired Islamists Sajid Akram and his son, Naveed, who opened fire on Jews celebrating the holiday. It was one of the deadliest mass shootings in Australia. Sajid Akram was shot and killed by police; Naveed now faces at least 15 murder charges and a terrorism offense.

Authorities will determine if Naveed Akram will also be charged with Geller's death.

Australian-Israeli human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky also survived the terrorist attack, and wrote about Geller's passing, according to The New York Post. "Absolutely devastating," Ostrovsky wrote on social media. "Eva Geller, 90, shot during the Bondi terror attack, has just died, following complications from her injuries, becoming the 16th victim of the massacre. Eva was a HOLOCAUST survivor!"

Geller attended Nefesh Synagogue in Bondi Beach, and Rabbi Aron Moss said Geller was initially told she would never walk again following the terrorist attack. Geller managed to walk with a cane and celebrated her 90th birthday, but she remained largely bedridden and was frequently hospitalized.

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Islamists her government imported.

No one is safe where Islamists live.

The rise of Jew hatred is alarming. In Philadelphia, antisemitic protesters are targeting Jewish businesses in the city's Rittenhouse neighborhood this weekend, on the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht.

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News Topics ANTISEMITISM | HOLOCAUST | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | JUDAISM | TERRORISM
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