That Didn't Take Long: Jewish Businesses in Philly Targeted Ahead of Nazi Kristallnacht Protest

After electing anti-Israel politicians like Abdul El-Sayed, Democrat supporters aren't even hiding their rank antisemitism anymore, it seems. In Philly, the anti-Israel activist group Philly Bike On Your Left is telling Jewish businesses to leave the city ahead of a November 8 protest dubbed the "Boycott Ride." They're doing this on the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht, when Nazis and their supporters attacked Jewish communities in Germany and Austria on November 9-10, 1938. At least 91 Jews were murdered and Jewish-owned storefronts were destroyed.

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Jewish-owned stores in the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood are being told to leave. In an Instagram post about the event, the graphic reads "These Zionist establishments must go! Not in our city!" with names of the businesses behind red "no" symbols (red circles with a red line through the middle). The graphic also says that the protest is a way to "show these zio business owners that we see them for the disgusting humans they are."

Businesses targeted include the Mac Mart, co-owned by Marti Lieberman, the K'Far Cafe, Huda Burger, Goldi, Dizengoff, and Schlesinger's.

Chilling Philly protest on Nazi terror demands Jewish-owned shops leave the city https://t.co/yIFTtPYPH0 pic.twitter.com/OxkTrbbGKd — New York Post (@nypost) November 4, 2026

Lieberman told The New York Post, "It’s scary. You can’t get a break, and now I have to worry about being born Jewish." She believes protesters think the Star of David necklace she wears means she's pro-Israel.

"These people think I’m [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu. I literally am just a Jewish girl from the suburbs who started a business," she said. No, they know she's a Jewish girl. That is their problem with her.

Yehuda Sichel of Huda Burger is also angry about this. He's the grandson of Holocaust survivors. But Sichel said he's not going to be intimidated. "They said on their own flyer they want to push Zionists out of their city, but obviously we are not going to be intimidated by this kind of stuff," he told The New York Post. Sichel also said they get "huge support" from the community.

The New York Post also reported that Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday called the planned boycott "deeply unsettling," and warned against violence. "By explicitly targeting businesses because their owners are Jewish, the organizers are engaging in a form of discrimination that falls back on some of the oldest antisemitic tropes and tactics in history," he said in a statement. "This is not simply a protest directed at the policies of Israel, rather it singles out our fellow Pennsylvanians based on their Jewish identity, targeting them for policies they have nothing to do with and no ability to affect because of their faith."

Groups like the Anti-Defamation League Philadelphia, StandWithUs, and others issued a joint statement as well.

"It's Jew-hatred, plain and simple," they said. "Marking businesses for removal from Philadelphia is an attempt to intimidate, marginalize, and exclude members of the Jewish community from the economic and civic life of our city."

Anstisemtism destroys countries. The fact that is taking place in Philadelphia where the Constitution was written just shows you how a third-world loser mentality is attacking the soul of the USA. May the force of light prevail. https://t.co/KrTIs72IDW — Ezra Zohar 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Column_of_Dawn) November 5, 2026

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Democrats love to say that America feels like 1938 Nazi Germany under the Trump administration. They were right, but not because of Trump — but because their radical base hates Jews and Israel.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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