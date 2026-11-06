Boulder Residents Have Been Paying Taxes for a Nonexistent Train

Blue states are insane. In California, billions have been spent on high-speed rail that hasn't been built, and likely never will. But things are even worse in Boulder, Colorado, where residents voted for a train back in 2004. They began paying taxes for the train in 2005 with a promise the train would be complete in 2014. Now, almost two decades later, residents are still paying for a train that hasn't been built.

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Boulder voted for a train in 2004.



Boulder is full of billionaires. High IQ, educated, lots of business. You'd think they're be able to make it work. At least they'd have the money to get it done.



Boulder has been taxed for a non-existent train starting in 2005.



They were… — Zach Collier (@Zamicol) November 4, 2026

All told, they've paid a lot for the train and they're told it'll be completed in 2040. Maybe. According to the Colorado Sun, the Regional Transportation District has collected $4 billion in taxpayer money over the last 21 years. The agency cites "ballooning costs" for the delay in construction.

Here's more:

Voters approved a 0.4% tax increase in 2004 to fund RTD’s FasTracks program, which aimed to build 119 miles of rail, 57 train stations, over 21,000 parking spaces and 18 miles of rapid bus transit, among other improvements. The FasTracks plan has since installed over 70 miles of rail, opened several Denver metro lines and launched the Flatiron Flyer bus service. But the proposed railway between Denver and Longmont, known as the Northwest Rail, has not been constructed due to cost increases. A recent study found that building a rail line offering three daily trips in each direction would cost an estimated $650 million plus up to $12 million to $16 million annually to operate.

Imagine if a business sold you a product a 20 years ago, made you pay for it, and then failed to deliver. It would not only go out of business, people would go to prison.

If I had a to of money I would send everyone in Boulder a copy of Stephen Ambrose's "Nothing Like it in the World" then about a month later I would send everyone a pitchfork and a torch. — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) November 5, 2026

The moderate option at this point.

These people should be studied in a lab. They hear the word TRAIN and they go comatose and a streamer of drool shoots out of their mouth and they stand up and start walking to the polls like the Manchurian Candidate https://t.co/XYwRkviBi8 pic.twitter.com/leB6OuWtSa — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 5, 2026

And the Democrats' solution for this? More taxes.

Fascinating/hilarious details from an article last year. Glad I’m not a taxpayer there. Btw one of their “solutions” is to raise energy costs on people to fund this over-budget, massively delayed, nonexistent thing. Affordability! https://t.co/KbClQ4JY6G https://t.co/hflxq1o8sA — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 5, 2026

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Where'd all that money go?

Remember: Every government capital project is a fake excuse to pipe taxpayer money to union staff and consultants. https://t.co/uzd3ckz4r8 — Peter Kazanjy (@Kazanjy) November 5, 2026

Ah. That's where, most likely. And voters want more of this. Enjoy affordability.

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