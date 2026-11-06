DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Boulder Residents Have Been Paying Taxes for a Nonexistent Train

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 06, 2026 2:00 PM
Advertisement
Boulder Residents Have Been Paying Taxes for a Nonexistent Train
AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

Blue states are insane. In California, billions have been spent on high-speed rail that hasn't been built, and likely never will. But things are even worse in Boulder, Colorado, where residents voted for a train back in 2004. They began paying taxes for the train in 2005 with a promise the train would be complete in 2014. Now, almost two decades later, residents are still paying for a train that hasn't been built.

Advertisement

All told, they've paid a lot for the train and they're told it'll be completed in 2040. Maybe. According to the Colorado Sun, the Regional Transportation District has collected $4 billion in taxpayer money over the last 21 years. The agency cites "ballooning costs" for the delay in construction.

Here's more:

Voters approved a 0.4% tax increase in 2004 to fund RTD’s FasTracks program, which aimed to build 119 miles of rail, 57 train stations, over 21,000 parking spaces and 18 miles of rapid bus transit, among other improvements. 

The FasTracks plan has since installed over 70 miles of rail, opened several Denver metro lines and launched the Flatiron Flyer bus service.  

But the proposed railway between Denver and Longmont, known as the Northwest Rail, has not been constructed due to cost increases. A recent study found that building a rail line offering three daily trips in each direction would cost an estimated $650 million plus up to $12 million to $16 million annually to operate.

Recommended
Trump Announces a New White House Chief of Staff Matt Vespa This Is What Texas Republicans Are Doing Before Gina Hinojosa Takes Office Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Imagine if a business sold you a product a 20 years ago, made you pay for it, and then failed to deliver. It would not only go out of business, people would go to prison.

The moderate option at this point.

And the Democrats' solution for this? More taxes.

Advertisement

Where'd all that money go?

Ah. That's where, most likely. And voters want more of this. Enjoy affordability.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | COLORADO | CORRUPTION | GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN | TAXES
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Trump Announces a New White House Chief of Staff

Trump Announces a New White House Chief of Staff

Matt Vespa
This Is What Texas Republicans Are Doing Before Gina Hinojosa Takes Office

This Is What Texas Republicans Are Doing Before Gina Hinojosa Takes Office

Jeff Charles
Why Do They Despise Musk?

Why Do They Despise Musk?

Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos