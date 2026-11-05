MS NOW Dismisses Byron Donalds As Florida's First Black Governor

When Republicans make history, it doesn't count. We tried to elect Winsome Earle-Sears as Virginia governor, which would have made her the state's first black female governor. Democrats launched racist attacks on her. Tim Scott is the first black Senator from South Carolina and the first black Senator from the South since Reconstruction, and Democrats attack him, too.

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Now that Byron Donalds has been elected in Florida, the media are ignoring the fact he's the state's first black governor, too.

MS NOW host claims Byron Donalds isn't true 'kinfolk' after historic Florida gubernatorial win https://t.co/JzK1MFtyav pic.twitter.com/qX72JynGyT — New York Post (@nypost) November 5, 2026

Here's more:

MS NOW host Symone Sanders Townsend suggested Tuesday that Florida Republican Byron Donalds wasn’t true “kinfolk” with other Black Americans after acknowledging his historic victory in the state’s race for governor. Sanders Townsend questioned the political significance of Donalds’ victory, saying he would continue Gov. Ron DeSantis’ agenda. “I will say, though, you know, as they say in my community, all kinfolk ain’t skinfolk,” Sanders Townsend said, although she appeared to mean it the other way around. “And what I say and what I mean by that is Byron Donalds is making history, but he is going to continue the political direction that Ron DeSantis is going to continue in Florida.”

Here's video:

Symone Sanders essentially just called Byron Donalds an Uncle Tom



“All kinfolk ain’t skinfolk.”



This is real racism pic.twitter.com/37TePv80v7 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) November 4, 2026

It's actual racism.

Simone Sanders on Byron Donalds winning Florida: "All kinfolk ain't skinfolk"



According to them black voters are only allowed to think for themselves as long as they think exactly like Democrats



And apparently Florida is racist pic.twitter.com/MpopjTQNvE — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 4, 2026

Remember, Joe Biden said you're not black if you don't vote for him.

Simone Sanders on Byron Donalds winning Florida: "All kinfolk ain't skinfolk" pic.twitter.com/rA6cW5ePVj — TaraBull (@TaraBull) November 4, 2026

They have no shame.

Byron Donalds just became Florida’s first Black governor and the first Black Republican elected governor in the country. MS NOW host Symone Sanders Townsend called the win historic then immediately said “all kinfolk ain’t skinfolk” because he will keep Ron DeSantis’s conservative… pic.twitter.com/uL0EITahJS — Satguy 141 (@satguy01) November 5, 2026

Any time the Democrats accused Republicans of being racist, it's projection. Remember that.

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