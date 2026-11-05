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MS NOW Dismisses Byron Donalds As Florida's First Black Governor

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 05, 2026 2:30 PM
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MS NOW Dismisses Byron Donalds As Florida's First Black Governor
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

When Republicans make history, it doesn't count. We tried to elect Winsome Earle-Sears as Virginia governor, which would have made her the state's first black female governor. Democrats launched racist attacks on her. Tim Scott is the first black Senator from South Carolina and the first black Senator from the South since Reconstruction, and Democrats attack him, too.

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Now that Byron Donalds has been elected in Florida, the media are ignoring the fact he's the state's first black governor, too.

Here's more:

MS NOW host Symone Sanders Townsend suggested Tuesday that Florida Republican Byron Donalds wasn’t true “kinfolk” with other Black Americans after acknowledging his historic victory in the state’s race for governor.

Sanders Townsend questioned the political significance of Donalds’ victory, saying he would continue Gov. Ron DeSantis’ agenda.

“I will say, though, you know, as they say in my community, all kinfolk ain’t skinfolk,” Sanders Townsend said, although she appeared to mean it the other way around. 

“And what I say and what I mean by that is Byron Donalds is making history, but he is going to continue the political direction that Ron DeSantis is going to continue in Florida.”

Here's video:

It's actual racism.

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Remember, Joe Biden said you're not black if you don't vote for him.

They have no shame.

Any time the Democrats accused Republicans of being racist, it's projection. Remember that.

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News Topics BYRON DONALDS | FLORIDA | RON DESANTIS | TIM SCOTT | WINSOME SEARS
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