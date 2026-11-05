Multiple European Flights Have Been Diverted Due to Bomb Threats

Multiple flights across Europe have been diverted because of bomb threats today, according to numerous media outlets. This includes Finnair Flight 1761, which was heading from Helsinki to Rome and three Ryanair flights bound for Sofia, Bulgaria. All of the flights landed safely; Finnair Flight 1761 landed in Rome and nothing unusual was found on the plane.

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Two of the Ryanair flights landed safely at Sofia's Vasil Levski Airport and the third landed at the airport in Plovdiv, Bulgaria's second-largest city.

BREAKING: At least 14 flights across Europe are forced to change course, land early or receive fighter-jet escorts following a series of bomb threats.



The disruption stretches across multiple countries. Italian fighter jets escort one passenger plane to Rome, while another… pic.twitter.com/eHqrjppMnL — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 5, 2026

A flight from Ireland to Italy was also diverted to a military base in western France because of a bomb threat.

Multiple flights in Europe diverted because of bomb threats https://t.co/anOcjGHcC3 pic.twitter.com/G0XdbaInrY — New York Post (@nypost) November 5, 2026

Here's more:

The flight landed safely at the base in Evreux in Normandy, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s office said. All 151 passengers and six crew members are safe and military bomb defusal teams are examining the plane. The prime minister’s office said that it’s following the situation in real time. No other information was immediately released. Flight tracking sites showed that the Aer Lingus Dublin-Rome flight was approaching Paris when it turned sharply off its trajectory and made several loops before heading toward Evreux. Several flights across Europe received hoax bomb threats this week that prompted searches, diversions and, in one case, an escort by the Italian air force until landing, officials said. The flights included Polish airline LOT, Scandinavian Airlines, Wizz Air and Ryanair. The hoax threats came a day after a plane headed for Bulgaria was diverted to Hungary after receiving a similar bomb threat while in the air. No one was injured. Such threats aren’t a new phenomenon but come at a time of increased geopolitical tensions and signs of “disruption,” like attacks on supermarket refrigeration systems, drone incursions in Europe and mysterious triggers to alert apps — even as authorities have warned that hybrid threats abound.

There have also been numerous cyber attacks on Internet-connected grocery store refrigeration systems in Europe, too.

The Associated Press (AP) reported that Apostolos Tzitzikostas, the EU transport commissioner said the EU is in contact with impacted nations. "It is too early to draw conclusions on whether the reported incidents are linked," Tzitzikostas said. "National investigations remain ongoing."

Heidi Alexander told outlets that the flights were hit by "malicious hoax threats."

The AP also reported that Greece's Aegean Airlines also received bomb threats on two flights that turned out to be hoaxes. Flight A3552 from Thessaloniki to Milan and Flight A3860 from Athens to Vienna were targeted. Aegean said that security protocols were implemented and the flights departed after it was found the bomb threats were "baseless."

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