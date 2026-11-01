The Violent Unrest in France Is Spreading to Other European Countries

The violent unrest in France appears to be continuing for yet another week, as footage shows the destruction continuing to escalate.

JUST IN: 🇫🇷 Intense riots continue in Paris, France. https://t.co/MYAcQUngvx — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) October 31, 2026

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Mobilisation du 31 octobre : une nouvelle bombe artisanale incendiaire explose aux pieds d'un policier porte de Charenton à Paris Toute l'info est à retrouver sur https://t.co/NVs1Rf6rXd https://t.co/fLnqKj0Y6H — CNEWS (@CNEWS) October 31, 2026

Numerous videos uploaded to social media show the rioters in France beginning to target police with incendiary devices, destroying American flags, and storming residential buildings.

BREAKING: The rioters have taken control of large parts of the La Plaine neighborhood in Marseille. The police have been forced to retreat https://t.co/SsN0vq7VkO — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 31, 2026

Far-left protesters are burning American and Israeli flags in Lyon, France https://t.co/80yQplMUBb — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 31, 2026

Rioters in Marseille, France have now entered a residential building This will not end well. Imagine being at home, thinking you're safe, and suddenly a mob of rioters is forcing its way in https://t.co/7LPJmMexVW — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 31, 2026

Homemade bomb exposed at the feet of a police officer setting him on fire in France Might be the worst job to have right now https://t.co/YP0qyvxTqs — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 31, 2026

France has been under siege from violent mobs for over a month now. The lawlessness has inspired similar acts across Europe, with looting and riots taking place in Italy, Spain, and Germany.

BREAKING: The looting of stores has started in Frankfurt, Germany. Young first and second-generation migrants are attacking stores in the city. https://t.co/4ufyip4Ndn — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 31, 2026

🚨🇮🇹 | URGENTE: La ciudad de Bologna en Italia, quedó totalmente DEVASTADA durante esta madrugada por las protestas SALVAJES de izquierdistas radicales e inmigrantes, quienes han destruido calles, vandalizado vehículos y saqueado locales. El centro turístico es un infierno total https://t.co/9Z0wMA67NK — Carlo Martin (@Liberfach0) October 20, 2026

🔥🚨🇪🇸 MORE VIDEO from ANTI-FASCIST riots in Bilbao, Spain! We’re watching Europe fall in real time! This is insanity! Writer: Jamie https://t.co/pYPFpGhzeD — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 26, 2026

As the riots continue to devolve across multiple European states, authorities appear to be powerless to quell the violence.

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