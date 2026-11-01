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The Violent Unrest in France Is Spreading to Other European Countries

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 01, 2026 11:30 AM
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The Violent Unrest in France Is Spreading to Other European Countries
AP Photo/Emma Da Silva

The violent unrest in France appears to be continuing for yet another week, as footage shows the destruction continuing to escalate.

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Numerous videos uploaded to social media show the rioters in France beginning to target police with incendiary devices, destroying American flags, and storming residential buildings.

France has been under siege from violent mobs for over a month now. The lawlessness has inspired similar acts across Europe, with looting and riots taking place in Italy, Spain, and Germany.

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As the riots continue to devolve across multiple European states, authorities appear to be powerless to quell the violence.

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News Topics FRANCE | RIOTS | ITALY | GERMANY
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