Wisconsinites Are About to Get Affordability in the Form of a 15 Percent Utility Rate Hike

Winter is coming, and for Wisconsinites, that means snow and bitterly cold temperatures. Thanks to the Democrats at the state's Public Service Commission (PSC) — appointed by Democrat Gov. Tony Evers — their utility bills are about to go up another 14 to 15 percent.

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This writer lives in a 1,110 sq. foot manufactured home. Her bill right now is $233 a month. That means another $35 on top of the increases that come with running heat in winter.

The Evers/Crowley appointed PSC is voting on WE Energies 14-15% residential rate hikes today.



Wonder how that will go. — RJ🧀🍺 (@WIdigregorysj) November 5, 2026

Can you feel the affordability yet?

Thanks for this post, I didn’t know about it. Just read that it fully passed, it will translate to another $14-$15 per month in 2027 and another $8-9 a month in 2028. Adds up. — HeathersCheddar (@HeathersCheddar) November 5, 2026

Add that to billions in taxes to cover spending, and Wisconsinites are going to have far less money in their pockets.

And how long until the tolls start going in on the highways?

Don’t Illinois my Wisconsin, which is exactly what they’re doing. — Irish Whiskey (@Irish_Whiskey17) November 5, 2026

When rents skyrocket and property taxes break the bank, all we can say is, "You were warned."

They just wanted free healthcare I thought? https://t.co/4PH7FuhqOT — Taylor (@TPlehn20) November 5, 2026

Free healthcare isn't cheap.

Wonder how those brain dead Democrat voters are gonna take this when it gets passed today? A Democrat talking about affordability is like a Wolf talking about the welfare of sheep. So the wild political swing goes back and forth to the detriment of hard working people. https://t.co/t3y32omznx — WiscoBuckyHQ (@WiscoBuckyHQ) November 5, 2026

The truth is, a lot of them probably get their utilities included in their Section 8 housing, so the taxpayers foot that bill. It's the working and middle class families that will feel the crunch.

Yeah, green energy gets expensive when they need to grift. https://t.co/wljqbhuDUP — Bobby Diesel World Series Champion 🏆 (@Crwnrylkllr) November 5, 2026

Temps in Wisconsin can get well below zero in the winter. It's going to be a long, cold, and costly four years.

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