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Wisconsinites Are About to Get Affordability in the Form of a 15 Percent Utility Rate Hike

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 05, 2026 11:00 AM
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Wisconsinites Are About to Get Affordability in the Form of a 15 Percent Utility Rate Hike
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Winter is coming, and for Wisconsinites, that means snow and bitterly cold temperatures. Thanks to the Democrats at the state's Public Service Commission (PSC) — appointed by Democrat Gov. Tony Evers — their utility bills are about to go up another 14 to 15 percent.

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This writer lives in a 1,110 sq. foot manufactured home. Her bill right now is $233 a month. That means another $35 on top of the increases that come with running heat in winter.

Can you feel the affordability yet?

Add that to billions in taxes to cover spending, and Wisconsinites are going to have far less money in their pockets.

When rents skyrocket and property taxes break the bank, all we can say is, "You were warned."

Free healthcare isn't cheap.

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The truth is, a lot of them probably get their utilities included in their Section 8 housing, so the taxpayers foot that bill. It's the working and middle class families that will feel the crunch.

Temps in Wisconsin can get well below zero in the winter. It's going to be a long, cold, and costly four years.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | ENERGY | INFLATION | TAXES | WISCONSIN
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